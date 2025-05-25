High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, May 24

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 25, 2025 at 4:50AM
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Baseball

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Edison 1, North 0

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • first round

• Kasson-Mantorville 4, Austin 3

• Northfield 14, Faribault 1

• Red Wing 5, Winona 2

• Stewartville 6, Byron 0

Section 3 • first round

• Bloom. Kennedy 10, South St. Paul 0

• Holy Angels 7, St. Paul High. Park 0

• Simley 8, Mpls. Roosevelt 4

• St. Thomas Academy 16, Richfield 10

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • first round

• Caledonia 8, Randolph 0

• Cannon Falls 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5

• Pine Island 11, Rochester Lourdes 1

• St. Charles 6, La Crescent-Hokah 0

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • second round

• Blooming Prairie 5, Spring Grove 4

• Hayfield 4, Goodhue 3

• Lewiston-Altura 6, Spring Grove 0

• Lyle/Pacelli 9, Wabasha-Kellogg 1

• Southland 9, Lewiston-Altura 8

Section 3

• Dawson-Boyd 7, Lac qui Parle Valley 2

• Dawson-Boyd 10, Renville County West 0

• Edgerton/SW Christian 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 2

• Lac qui Parle Valley 6, Canby 4

• MACCRAY 2, Cent. Minn. Christian 1

• Minneota 4, RRC/WWG 3

• Murray County Central 8, Minneota 3

• Murray County Central 4, Wabasso 3

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 2, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 1

• Yellow Medicine East 9, Lakeview 2

Lacrosse • girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Gentry Academy 15, Brookfield (Wis.) 5

Softball

CLASS 4A

Section 1

• Owatonna 3, New Prague 2

Section 3

• Eagan 1, Park of Cottage Grove 0

• Rosemount 4, East Ridge 2

CLASS 3A

Section 2

• Mankato East 4, New Ulm 2

• St. Peter 8, Mankato West 6

• St. Peter 6, Worthington 4

• Worthington 13, Albert Lea 1

Section 3

• Holy Angels 5, Apple Valley 3

• Simley 5, South St. Paul 4

CLASS 2A

Section 1

• Caledonia 10, La Crescent-Hokah 0

• Winona Cotter 1, Cannon Falls 0

Section 2

• Fairmont 7, Tri-City United 5

• Fairmont 12, St. James 2

• Jordan 5, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 1

• Jordan 8, Le Sueur-Henderson 5

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 1, St. James 0

• LeSueur-Henderson 11, Maple River 0

• Maple River 9, Belle Plaine 6

Section 3

• Dassel-Cokato 9, Redwood Valley 0

• Jackson County Central 3, Dassel-Cokato 2

• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 6, Pipestone 4

• Redwood Valley 3, Minnewaska Area 0

• Windom 1, New London-Spicer 0

• Windom 8, Pipestone 5

Section 4

• Concordia Academy 5, St. Croix Prep 2

• Mounds Park Academy 12, Fridley/Columbia Heights 8

• St. Agnes 4, Visitation 0

CLASS 1A

Section 2

• Cleveland 6, Springfield 0

• Martin County West 3, New Ulm Cathedral 0

• New Ulm Cathdral 4, Cleveland 3

• Nicollet 6, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 3

• Sleepy Eye 8, Nicollet 7

• United South Central 2, Martin County West 1

• United South Central 2, Sleepy Eye 2

Section 3

• BOLD 10, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2

• Lac qui Parle Valley 2, Edgerton/SWC Christian 1

• MACCRAY 6, Murray County Central 0

• Wabasso 5, Yellow Medicine East 3

• Yellow Medicine East 2, MACCRAY 0

