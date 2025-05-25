Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, May 24

Baseball
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Edison 1, North 0
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • first round
• Kasson-Mantorville 4, Austin 3
• Northfield 14, Faribault 1
• Red Wing 5, Winona 2
• Stewartville 6, Byron 0
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Edison 1, North 0
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • first round
• Kasson-Mantorville 4, Austin 3
• Northfield 14, Faribault 1
• Red Wing 5, Winona 2
• Stewartville 6, Byron 0
Section 3 • first round
• Bloom. Kennedy 10, South St. Paul 0
• Holy Angels 7, St. Paul High. Park 0
• Simley 8, Mpls. Roosevelt 4
• St. Thomas Academy 16, Richfield 10
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • first round
• Caledonia 8, Randolph 0
• Cannon Falls 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5
• Pine Island 11, Rochester Lourdes 1
• St. Charles 6, La Crescent-Hokah 0
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • second round
• Blooming Prairie 5, Spring Grove 4
• Hayfield 4, Goodhue 3
• Lewiston-Altura 6, Spring Grove 0
• Lyle/Pacelli 9, Wabasha-Kellogg 1
• Southland 9, Lewiston-Altura 8
Section 3
• Dawson-Boyd 7, Lac qui Parle Valley 2
• Dawson-Boyd 10, Renville County West 0
• Edgerton/SW Christian 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 2
• Lac qui Parle Valley 6, Canby 4
• MACCRAY 2, Cent. Minn. Christian 1
• Minneota 4, RRC/WWG 3
• Murray County Central 8, Minneota 3
• Murray County Central 4, Wabasso 3
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 2, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 1
• Yellow Medicine East 9, Lakeview 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Gentry Academy 15, Brookfield (Wis.) 5
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Owatonna 3, New Prague 2
Section 3
• Eagan 1, Park of Cottage Grove 0
• Rosemount 4, East Ridge 2
CLASS 3A
Section 2
• Mankato East 4, New Ulm 2
• St. Peter 8, Mankato West 6
• St. Peter 6, Worthington 4
• Worthington 13, Albert Lea 1
Section 3
• Holy Angels 5, Apple Valley 3
• Simley 5, South St. Paul 4
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Caledonia 10, La Crescent-Hokah 0
• Winona Cotter 1, Cannon Falls 0
Section 2
• Fairmont 7, Tri-City United 5
• Fairmont 12, St. James 2
• Jordan 5, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 1
• Jordan 8, Le Sueur-Henderson 5
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 1, St. James 0
• LeSueur-Henderson 11, Maple River 0
• Maple River 9, Belle Plaine 6
Section 3
• Dassel-Cokato 9, Redwood Valley 0
• Jackson County Central 3, Dassel-Cokato 2
• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 6, Pipestone 4
• Redwood Valley 3, Minnewaska Area 0
• Windom 1, New London-Spicer 0
• Windom 8, Pipestone 5
Section 4
• Concordia Academy 5, St. Croix Prep 2
• Mounds Park Academy 12, Fridley/Columbia Heights 8
• St. Agnes 4, Visitation 0
CLASS 1A
Section 2
• Cleveland 6, Springfield 0
• Martin County West 3, New Ulm Cathedral 0
• New Ulm Cathdral 4, Cleveland 3
• Nicollet 6, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 3
• Sleepy Eye 8, Nicollet 7
• United South Central 2, Martin County West 1
• United South Central 2, Sleepy Eye 2
Section 3
• BOLD 10, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2
• Lac qui Parle Valley 2, Edgerton/SWC Christian 1
• MACCRAY 6, Murray County Central 0
• Wabasso 5, Yellow Medicine East 3
• Yellow Medicine East 2, MACCRAY 0
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.