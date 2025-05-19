High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide high school baseball ranking

No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall, under head baseball coach Buzz Hannahan, is on a four-game win streak.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 19, 2025 at 7:30PM
It’s the last week of the high school baseball regular season and one final chance for teams to make a move before section seeding meetings.

Cretin-Derham Hall (15-3), winners of a modest four consecutive games, found itself back in No. 1 position in the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Top 25 statewide baseball rankings. The Raiders are the most potent Class 4A offensive team, averaging 8.6 runs per game.

Suburban East Conference rival Mounds View (14-4) fell from the top spot to No. 3 after being shut out by Maple Grove 5-0. It snapped the Mustangs’ six-game winning streak. They continue to cling to first place in the conference.

Northwest Suburban Conference leader Blaine (15-2) moved into the second position. The Bengals are only yielding 2.4 runs per game. Andover (14-3), still with a chance to catch Blaine for the conference crown, checked in at No. 4. The Huskies dropped an 8-3 decision to Blaine this past week.

South Suburban Conference champion Shakopee (16-3) rounds out the top five.

Note: Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Saturday.

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (15-3) Last week: No. 2

2. Blaine (15-2) Last week: No. 4

3. Mounds View (14-4) Last week: No. 1

4. Andover (14-3) Last week: No. 9

5. Shakopee (16-3) Last week: No. 7

6. Farmington (15-5): Last week: No. 10

7. St. Michael-Albertville (13-4) Last week: 3

8. Wayzata (13-5) Last week: No. 11

9. Minnetonka (11-5) Last week: No. 5

10. Totino-Grace (12-5, 3A) Last week: No. 6

11. Prior Lake (13-6) Last week: No. 17

12. Mankato East (14-3, 3A) Last week: No. 16

13. Duluth Marshall (15-1, 2A) Last week: No. 12

14. Esko (15-1, 2A) Last week: No. 13

15. Perham (15-1, 2A) Last week: No. 22

16. St. Cloud Cathedral (15-1, 2A) Last week: No. 23

17. Stillwater (12-6) Last week: No. 15

18. White Bear Lake (12-6) Last week: No. 8

19. Rockford (16-3, 2A) Last week: No. 14

20. Owatonna (15-4) Last week: No. 21

21. Two Rivers (16-3) Last week: No. 18

22. Chanhassen (12-5) Last week: No. 25

23. Chaska (11-6) Last week: unranked

24. St. Anthony (16-1, 3A) Last week: unranked

25. Hill-Murray (15-3, 3A) Last week: No. 20

