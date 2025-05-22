High Schools

Here are the baseball teams likely to win section titles and advance to the state tournament

Minnesota Star Tribune writer Ron Haggstrom gives his prediction for every section tournament in Minnesota.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 22, 2025 at 3:00PM
As high school baseball section tournaments get underway, starting pitching and the depth of a staff come to the forefront. Mounds View, with pitcher Peter Adie, is favored to win Class 4A's Section 5. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The dream of winning a state championship can’t come to fruition without first winning a section title. Soon, 32 teams will fill the four-classification state tournament field.

While many teams are good enough to play in the state tournament, those that play in a tough section may see that dream shattered if eliminated in section play.

Here are four section tournaments, one in each classification, to keep a close eye on:

Class 4A

Section 2

There are five very talented teams in this eight-team group, only two of which are ranked by the coaches association — No. 2 Shakopee (16-3) and No. 7 Minnetonka (11-5). Prior Lake (13-6), Chanhassen (12-5) and Chaska (11-6) all would be formidable section representatives. No team has gone unbeaten amongst the group in section head-to-head matchups. You definitely don’t want to fall into the loser’s bracket and have to work your way back through the double-elimination bracket.

Class 3A

Section 2

This appears to be a Mankato section. Mankato West (13-4) and Mankato East (15-3) are ranked second and fourth, respectively, but six of the eight teams in the field have a winning record. No. 9-ranked Marshall (15-4) leads the list of teams looking to pull an upset. St. Peter (12-4) and New Ulm (13-5) have had excellent seasons, yet are longshots.

Class 2A

Section 1

The champion from this section might be hard pressed to win the state championship, but it boasts plenty of depth. It has six teams with at least 14 victories, led by No. 8-rated LaCrescent-Hokah (17-3) and No. 10 Pine Island (15-5). Cannon Falls (16-4), Randolph (15-4), Caledonia (14-6) and St. Charles (14-6) will pose problems.

Class 1A

Section 6

Three of the state’s best reside here and only one will escape. They are fourth-ranked Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (16-1), defending section champion and sixth-ranked Parkers Prairie (15-3) and ninth-ranked Brandon-Evansville (13-4). Upsala/Swanville (13-4) and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (11-4) can’t be overlooked. Five teams with four losses or less should present some tense moments.

Predictions

Here are eight section champion predictions from each class:

Class 4A: Section 1-Farmington; 2-Minnetonka; 3-Eagan; 4-Cretin-Derham Hall; 5-Mounds View; 6-Wayzata; 7-Blaine; 8-St. Michael-Albertville.

Class 3A: Section 1-Northfield; 2-Mankato East; 3-Holy Angels; 4-Mahtomedi; 5-Totino-Grace; 6-Delano; 7-Grand Rapids; 8-Rocori.

Class 2A: Section 1-Cannon Falls; 2-LeSueur-Henderson; 3-Fairmont; 4-St. Agnes; 5-Rockford; 6- St. Cloud Cathedral; 7-Duluth Marshall; 8-Perham.

Class 1A: Section 1-Lyle/Pacelli; 2-New Ulm Cathedral; 3-Dawson-Boyd; 4-New Life Academy; 5-New York Mills; 6- Parkers Prairie; 7-Cherry; 8-Red Lake County.

