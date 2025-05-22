Here are the baseball teams likely to win section titles and advance to the state tournament

The dream of winning a state championship can’t come to fruition without first winning a section title. Soon, 32 teams will fill the four-classification state tournament field.
While many teams are good enough to play in the state tournament, those that play in a tough section may see that dream shattered if eliminated in section play.
Here are four section tournaments, one in each classification, to keep a close eye on:
Class 4A
Section 2
There are five very talented teams in this eight-team group, only two of which are ranked by the coaches association — No. 2 Shakopee (16-3) and No. 7 Minnetonka (11-5). Prior Lake (13-6), Chanhassen (12-5) and Chaska (11-6) all would be formidable section representatives. No team has gone unbeaten amongst the group in section head-to-head matchups. You definitely don’t want to fall into the loser’s bracket and have to work your way back through the double-elimination bracket.
Class 3A
Section 2
This appears to be a Mankato section. Mankato West (13-4) and Mankato East (15-3) are ranked second and fourth, respectively, but six of the eight teams in the field have a winning record. No. 9-ranked Marshall (15-4) leads the list of teams looking to pull an upset. St. Peter (12-4) and New Ulm (13-5) have had excellent seasons, yet are longshots.
Class 2A
Section 1
The champion from this section might be hard pressed to win the state championship, but it boasts plenty of depth. It has six teams with at least 14 victories, led by No. 8-rated LaCrescent-Hokah (17-3) and No. 10 Pine Island (15-5). Cannon Falls (16-4), Randolph (15-4), Caledonia (14-6) and St. Charles (14-6) will pose problems.
Class 1A
Section 6
Three of the state’s best reside here and only one will escape. They are fourth-ranked Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (16-1), defending section champion and sixth-ranked Parkers Prairie (15-3) and ninth-ranked Brandon-Evansville (13-4). Upsala/Swanville (13-4) and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (11-4) can’t be overlooked. Five teams with four losses or less should present some tense moments.
Predictions
Here are eight section champion predictions from each class: