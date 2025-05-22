Here are the baseball teams likely to win section titles and advance to the state tournament

There are five very talented teams in this eight-team group, only two of which are ranked by the coaches association — No. 2 Shakopee (16-3) and No. 7 Minnetonka (11-5). Prior Lake (13-6), Chanhassen (12-5) and Chaska (11-6) all would be formidable section representatives. No team has gone unbeaten amongst the group in section head-to-head matchups. You definitely don’t want to fall into the loser’s bracket and have to work your way back through the double-elimination bracket.