The possession battle is one of lacrosse’s most crucial elements — and Farmington’s Will Harris and Rochester Mayo’s are two of Minnesota’s most dominant possessional specialists this season.
“Look at the stats of college teams, high school teams … winning those [battles] gives you a huge advantage statistically to win a game,” Farmington boys lacrosse coach Mitch Grengs said.
The specialist position itself is one of the starkest contrasts between boys and girls lacrosse. Both begin games at midfield, returning to the same spot after goals. But boys lacrosse features faceoffs, girls lacrosse has draws.
On faceoffs, a referee places the ball on the ground between two players, and they jockey for possession with stickwork and body leverage. Draw takers stand upright with the ball placed between their stick heads. At a whistle’s cue, they lift their sticks and attempt to flick the ball to a desired space.
These skills require force, finesse, mental fortitude and consistency. Teams often designate a player as their “face off, get off” (FOGO) or draw specialist.
Strain, the state’s draw control leader, became the first player this season to surpass 100 draw controls. She accomplished that feat in 10 games, pulling down 115 draw controls in that span.
Harris’ faceoff prowess has been an integral component of Farmington’s 13-0 record in 2025. The sophomore specialist has won nearly 80% of his faceoffs this season, including winning 17 of 18 in a 10-3 upset of Lakeville North on May 6.
Finding their niche
Strain has commanded Minnesota draw circles from the moment she became Rochester Mayo’s primary draw taker in 2024, but the senior midfielder began her high school career as a goalkeeper.