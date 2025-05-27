High Schools

Best in Class, 2028: The standout student-athletes in Minnesota’s 2028 graduating class

The all-sport list includes basketball players Chloe Johnson and Ari Peterson, football and basketball player Tre Moore and wrestler Lincoln Robideau.

By Ron Haggstrom,

Jim Paulsen,

Cassidy Hettesheimer and

Jake Epstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 27, 2025 at 2:00PM
Basketball player Chloe Johnson of Duluth Marshall, left, softball player AnnaBelle Waldoch of Rogers, center, and hockey player Bo Schmidt of St. Cloud Cathedral are three standout athletes in Minnesota's graduating class of 2028.

Best in Class | 2028

‘Best in Class’ is a Minnesota Star Tribune Sports series publishing this week. Coming tomorrow: sophomores.

. . .

Who are the very best freshman student-athletes in Minnesota? Star Tribune staff writers answered that question by forming this collection of talented youngsters, athletes Minnesotans can expect to read about often for the next three years. (Athletes are listed in alphabetical order.)

Jacob English, Crosby-Ironton

football

At 6-3 and 212 pounds, English has the build to be an effective receiver as a tight end and to be a playmaker as a defensive lineman. Improvement should come as he gets bigger and faster. Prep Redzone has him ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the state for the class of 2028. College plan: undecided.

Bitan Gatwech, Faribault

football

A freshman built like a senior, Gatwech is a 6-5, 280-pound lineman who is already a standout on both the offensive and defensive lines. He has above-average speed and the strength to dominate inside. College plan: undecided.

Mesa Jameson, Park of Cottage Grove

girls volleyball

A 6-3 middle blocker, Jameson is already a commanding force across the front row, forcing opponents to alter their attack. She posted 324 kills and had 73 total blocks, 21 of them solo. College plan: undecided.

Chloe Johnson, Duluth Marshall

girls basketball

Regarded as one of the nation’s best in the class of 2028, Johnson is a polished offensive player who scored 29 points per game during the regular season. College plan: undecided.

Tre Moore, Hopkins

football/boys basketball

The younger brother of Royals football and basketball star Jayden Moore, Tre took over at quarterback for Hopkins last season, passing for 1,438 yards and 14 touchdowns while completing more than 60% of his passes. Elusive with the ball in his hands, he also rushed for 185 yards and two scores. He’s ranked No. 1 by Prep Redzone in the class of 2028. College plan: undecided.

Ari Peterson, Minnetonka

girls basketball

At 6-1, Peterson — the daughter of former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson — is considered one of the top 25 girls basketball players in the nation by ESPN for the class of 2028. Big Ten programs that have offered Peterson a scholarship so far include the Gophers, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Purdue and Maryland. College plan: undecided.

Lincoln Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville

wrestling

The 133-pounder is following closely in the footsteps of his dominant older brother Landon. Lincoln posted a 44-5 record this season, winning the Class 3A 133-pound state championship. In three varsity seasons dating back to seventh grade, he has a 136-15 career record. College plan: undecided.

Jordin Rosga, Cretin-Derham Hall

girls lacrosse

The freshman midfield and attack hybrid has followed the blueprint of her older sister Jaylen, playing her club ball out east for the Long Island Yellow Jackets. But Jordin has already established herself as one of the state’s most dynamic high school players, amassing 205 career points as a seventh- and eighth-grader. College plan: undecided

Cooper Sanders, Centennial

baseball/football/boys hockey

A hard-throwing righthanded pitcher, Sanders is ranked in the top 100 nationally. He’s a special talent with a fastball that reaches the low 90s and one to definitely keep a close eye on as he gets bigger and stronger. College plan: undecided.

Bo Schmidt, St. Cloud Cathedral

boys hockey

Schmidt was a key contributor for the Crusaders during their march to the Class 1A state championship game. He finished the season with 36 points, including 18 goals, three of which were scored in the state tournament. College plan: undecided.

AnnaBelle Waldoch, Rogers

softball

As an eighth-grader, Waldoch pitched the Royals to the Class 4A state championship. The daughter of two-time Star Tribune Metro Softball Player of the Year and former Gophers pitcher Angie Recknor, Waldoch won all three games on the rubber for the Royals in the 2024 state tournament. College plan: undecided.

KJ Wilson, Tartan

boys basketball

Quick and shifty at 5-10, Wilson at point guard not only is a distributor but has a knack for scoring, averaging double figures in points this season and helping the Titans to 27 straight victories before falling to Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class 4A, Section 4 championship game. College plan: undecided.

Daniel Zoa, Totino-Grace

boys basketball

The 6-5 swingman has a mature frame and athleticism to spare and a high basketball IQ. Zoa averaged 6.9 points per game, with a high of 16, for the Eagles this season. He plays club basketball with D1 Minnesota. College plan: undecided.

Future Freshmen

Beckett Greenway, Providence Academy (Class of 2029)

girls basketball/soccer

Succeeding despite the immense shadow of older sister Maddyn, Beckett emerged as a starter for the Lions in their run to a third straight Class 2A state basketball championship. Beckett averaged 12.2 points per game and made 61 three-pointers, the second-highest total on the team. She also tallied 17 assists to help Providence win the Class 1A girls soccer title in the fall. College plan: undecided.

Ashlee Wilson, Hill-Murray (Class of 2030)

girls basketball

Wilson was already in the spotlight after a pair of high-profile college offers (Iowa, Minnesota) despite still being a seventh-grader. She averaged 13.8 points per game for the Pioneers in 2024-25. College plan: undecided.

. . .

Our ‘Best in Class’ series

Coming Wednesday: The super sophomores of Minnesota.

Coming Thursday: The state’s best seniors-to-be.

about the writers

