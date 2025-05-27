The younger brother of Royals football and basketball star Jayden Moore, Tre took over at quarterback for Hopkins last season, passing for 1,438 yards and 14 touchdowns while completing more than 60% of his passes. Elusive with the ball in his hands, he also rushed for 185 yards and two scores. He’s ranked No. 1 by Prep Redzone in the class of 2028. College plan: undecided.