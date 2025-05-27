Best in Class | 2028
‘Best in Class’ is a Minnesota Star Tribune Sports series publishing this week. Coming tomorrow: sophomores.
. . .
Who are the very best freshman student-athletes in Minnesota? Star Tribune staff writers answered that question by forming this collection of talented youngsters, athletes Minnesotans can expect to read about often for the next three years. (Athletes are listed in alphabetical order.)
Jacob English, Crosby-Ironton
football
At 6-3 and 212 pounds, English has the build to be an effective receiver as a tight end and to be a playmaker as a defensive lineman. Improvement should come as he gets bigger and faster. Prep Redzone has him ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the state for the class of 2028. College plan: undecided.
Bitan Gatwech, Faribault
football
A freshman built like a senior, Gatwech is a 6-5, 280-pound lineman who is already a standout on both the offensive and defensive lines. He has above-average speed and the strength to dominate inside. College plan: undecided.