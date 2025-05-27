Things To Do

Critics’ picks: The 13 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

By Star Tribune staff

May 27, 2025 at 1:00PM
Hippo Campus performs Saturday at Surly Brewing Festival Field in Minneapolis. (Brit O'Brien/Shore Fire Media)

MUSIC

Valerie June

The Tennessee-reared, Brooklyn-based singer eschews her cosmic Americana vibe on her month-old sixth album, “Owls, Omens and Oracles.” With her inimitable childlike voice, the Bob Dylan-cosigned singer oozes optimism. The mood of this record is established on the opening “Joy Joy,” a celebrative bop that assures “you’ll find that joy, joy in your soul.” Produced by M. Ward with guest appearances by Norah Jones and the Blind Boys of Alabama, “Owls” has a lo-fi indie-rock tone, though these melodic tunes have a taste of the soul, blues, folk and spiritual touches that have characterized June’s Grammy-nominated career. (8 p.m. Sat., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $65 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Laamar

After returning home to north Minneapolis, recording his “Flowers” EP amid a backdrop of racial strife and forming his sort-of-namesake band, Geoffrey Lamar Wilson has settled in as a father, a bandleader and a prodigal son of the local scene. Those traits all come together with warm-burning results on his first full-length Laamar album, “In the Light,” a confident, openhearted and at times groovy collection that falls between Jackson Browne and Bill Withers on the sonic front and is loaded with lost-but-found lyrics, from the existential title track to the standout burner “Gasoline” with guest singer Clare Doyle. He’s celebrating its release with Lady Midnight to help stir the soul. (9 p.m. Fri., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $15-$22, icehousempls.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Surly Brewing Field season kickoff

A bustling summer concert season begins this week at what by default has become Minneapolis’ biggest outdoor music venue; never mind it’s really just a field behind a brewery. Northern California’s monotoned rock unit Cake of 1996’s “The Distance” fame reiterates its popularity with a sold-out opening show, a long “evening with” gig so fans can hear all the other hits. All two of them. (8 p.m. Thu., resale tickets only.) Then the Twin Cities’ sunshiny pop-rock quintet Hippo Campus, whose members were born around the same time as Cake’s ascent, take on the field for the first time with New York openers Hotline TNT. (7 p.m. Sat., Surly Brewing Festival Field, 520 SE. Malcolm St., Mpls., $45, axs.com)

C.R.

Hennepin Fest

Sort of a combo pack of underappreciated local assets, this free one-day music and arts festival is being put on by the discoverable Hennepin History Museum in its (and Mia’s) neighboring park to showcase a diverse array of some of the Twin Cities’ most talented women singers and poets. The musical performers are, in order: jazz maven Connie Evingson, blues rocker Annie Mack, R&B family band Nunnabove and rapper-turned-state-representative Maria Isa. Singer/songwriter and Current radio DJ Diane is hosting. Artists and food vendors will set up shop, too. (2-7 p.m. Sat., Washburn Fair Oaks Park, 200 E. 24th St., Mpls., free, hennepinhistory.org)

C.R.

Adrian Crutchfield

The North Carolina saxophonist has amassed an impressive resume in a short period of time. He’s played with Lionel Richie, Bette Midler, CeeLo Green, Fantasia Barrino, Young Jeezy, the Gap Band and Branford Marsalis, among others. He was one of Prince’s go-to saxophonists from 2012–2016. He also leads his own band and has released his own music in the smooth jazz realm. Since Prince died, Crutchfield has been an instructor in the annual Purple Playground’s Academy of Prince in the Twin Cities, teaching young people about the Purple One and creating their own music. Crutchfield will perform with his own band and some students in a benefit for the nonprofit Purple Playground at the place where Prince made his professional debut. (6:30 p.m. Tue., Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Mpls., $55.20, free for ages 12 and under, Eventbrite.com)

J.B.

Accordo

This group has long been the Twin Cities’ chamber music all-star team, consisting of string players from the Minnesota Orchestra and St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. For its final concert of the season, it becomes an octet that features among its members the concertmasters and principal cellists and violists of the two orchestras. They’ll perform works by Bruce Adolphe, John Novacek and Felix Mendelssohn, once at the concert hall and once at the pub. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Westminster Hall, Nicollet Mall and Alice Rainville Place, Mpls.; 7:30 p.m. Tue., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $26, students and children free, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Border CrosSing

The Twin Cities’ foremost purveyors of contemporary choral music from Latin America and its diaspora will close its season by performing Cuban composer Calixto Álvarez’s “Réquiem Osún.” It’s a work rooted in the Catholic requiem mass for the dead, but also incorporating elements of the religious traditions and music of West Africa. Ahmed Anzaldúa conducts. (7 p.m. Fri., Church of the Ascension, 1723 Bryant Av. N., Mpls.; 7 p.m. Sat., Academia Cesar Chavez School, 1801 Lacrosse Av., St. Paul, $6-$30, children free, bordercrossingmn.org)

R.H.

THEATER

‘Sixpack’

Volleyball, Minnesota’s No. 1 participation sports for girls, is the backdrop for Katie Ka Vang’s new play. The playwright draws on her playing days to tell this story of two Hmong volleyball stars whose friendship frays as they are tested by life’s inevitable issues, including growth and betrayal. Sara Pillatzki-Warzeha, an instructor at St. Olaf College, directs. “I wanted to capture a specific part of my life [when] I was surrounded by these kick-ass women who were incredibly competitive, smart and ambitious yet also caring,” Ka Vang said. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends June 29. $15-$95 or pay-as-you-can. Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. jungletheater.com)

ROHAN PRESTON

‘Matt & Ben’

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were best friends long before either of them gained stratospheric fame or were linked to famous partners. Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers wrote this two-person show about their beginnings and bromance as the screenplay of “Good Will Hunting,” their first hit, drops from the sky. Serena Brook and Shinah Hey play the title characters under the guidance of director Derek Prestly. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat., Mon., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends June 8. The Hive Collaborative, 677 Hamline Av., St. Paul. $15-$25. For ages 14+. Thehivecollaborativemn.com)

R.P.

DANCE

‘Isolated Acts’

Red Eye Theater continues its “New Works, 4 Weeks” festival with the first of three “Isolated Acts,” featuring J.H. Shuǐ Xiān and Charles Campbell. Xiān is a frequent performer on Twin Cities stages, whose technical skill matches a knack for nuanced emotion. The interdisciplinary dancer, choreographer and sound artist brings their distinctive vision to a new piece for the festival. Campbell, meanwhile, presents “Making Monsters,” a work that employs dark humor with a political edge and dance with immersive sound and lighting. (7 p.m. Thu.- Sat., Red Eye Theater, 2213 Snelling Av. S., Mpls. $17-$70, redeyetheater.org)

SHEILA REGAN

ART

MCAD Auction

Minneapolis College of Art and Design’s annual fundraising event gives art lovers a chance to bid on 50 original artworks by artists and alumni alike, including Sara Suppan, Pao Houa Her, Leslie Barlow and Edgar Arceneaux. Sample food from chef Jamie Malone’s Paris Dining Club and experience the tunes of the Riffin’ Trio and DJ Don Greene. Relax in a lounge designed by design firm Prospect Refuge Studio. All proceeds benefit MCAD student scholarships. (Friday at 6 p.m. premier access, or 7-9 p.m. main event. MCAD Main Gallery, 2501 Stevens Av. S., Mpls., $350 for premier access, $150 for main event access, $100 MCAD alumni. mcad.edu/auction)

ALICIA ELER

Northland Poster Collective

The Twin Cities’ social justice art-focused Northland Poster Collective produced posters and more from 1979-2009. More than 15 years have passed since it wrapped up operations, but the legacy lives on in this pop-up poster exhibit, panel discussion and an introduction to the project’s oral history collection. Students at St. Catherine University have worked on turning this aspect of Twin Cities history into an archival website that will premiere at the event. (3-6 p.m. Saturday, Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en la Lucha, 3715 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., free, info: facebook.com/events/1630405340950928)

A.E.

FAMILY

Red Panda Forest

The Minnesota Zoo gains five new residents when a new habitat, Red Panda Forest, opens Saturday. Located on the Northern Trail section of the zoo, the habitat is modeled after the Himalayan foothills, home to red pandas. Joining pandas Cedar and Spruce will be two red-crowned cranes and a Western tufted deer named Douglas. The opening weekend will include food and beverage options such as Red Panda-Monium created by T-Rex Cookie, Red Panda Punch from Northern Soda and Pred Panda Ale made by South X Southeast Brewery. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. $19.95-$25.95, tickets available online only. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. mnzoo.org)

MELISSA WALKER

