Critics’ picks: The 13 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
Valerie June
The Tennessee-reared, Brooklyn-based singer eschews her cosmic Americana vibe on her month-old sixth album, “Owls, Omens and Oracles.” With her inimitable childlike voice, the Bob Dylan-cosigned singer oozes optimism. The mood of this record is established on the opening “Joy Joy,” a celebrative bop that assures “you’ll find that joy, joy in your soul.” Produced by M. Ward with guest appearances by Norah Jones and the Blind Boys of Alabama, “Owls” has a lo-fi indie-rock tone, though these melodic tunes have a taste of the soul, blues, folk and spiritual touches that have characterized June’s Grammy-nominated career. (8 p.m. Sat., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $65 and up, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Laamar
After returning home to north Minneapolis, recording his “Flowers” EP amid a backdrop of racial strife and forming his sort-of-namesake band, Geoffrey Lamar Wilson has settled in as a father, a bandleader and a prodigal son of the local scene. Those traits all come together with warm-burning results on his first full-length Laamar album, “In the Light,” a confident, openhearted and at times groovy collection that falls between Jackson Browne and Bill Withers on the sonic front and is loaded with lost-but-found lyrics, from the existential title track to the standout burner “Gasoline” with guest singer Clare Doyle. He’s celebrating its release with Lady Midnight to help stir the soul. (9 p.m. Fri., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $15-$22, icehousempls.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Surly Brewing Field season kickoff
A bustling summer concert season begins this week at what by default has become Minneapolis’ biggest outdoor music venue; never mind it’s really just a field behind a brewery. Northern California’s monotoned rock unit Cake of 1996’s “The Distance” fame reiterates its popularity with a sold-out opening show, a long “evening with” gig so fans can hear all the other hits. All two of them. (8 p.m. Thu., resale tickets only.) Then the Twin Cities’ sunshiny pop-rock quintet Hippo Campus, whose members were born around the same time as Cake’s ascent, take on the field for the first time with New York openers Hotline TNT. (7 p.m. Sat., Surly Brewing Festival Field, 520 SE. Malcolm St., Mpls., $45, axs.com)
C.R.
Hennepin Fest
Sort of a combo pack of underappreciated local assets, this free one-day music and arts festival is being put on by the discoverable Hennepin History Museum in its (and Mia’s) neighboring park to showcase a diverse array of some of the Twin Cities’ most talented women singers and poets. The musical performers are, in order: jazz maven Connie Evingson, blues rocker Annie Mack, R&B family band Nunnabove and rapper-turned-state-representative Maria Isa. Singer/songwriter and Current radio DJ Diane is hosting. Artists and food vendors will set up shop, too. (2-7 p.m. Sat., Washburn Fair Oaks Park, 200 E. 24th St., Mpls., free, hennepinhistory.org)
C.R.