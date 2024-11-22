News & Politics

Lottery will decide which aspiring Minnesota cannabis businesses will be preapproved for a license

The lottery on Nov. 26 will lead to 200 cannabis business applicants being awarded license preapproval through the state.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 22, 2024 at 7:34PM
Flowering cannabis plants in a growing room Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Leafline Labs in Cottage Grove. DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com Minnesota's two medical cannabis companies say it's time to let patients use the raw plant. Processed pills and oils are the only forms that are legal in Minnesota's program, but they are expensive and can cost ailing patients hundreds of dollars per month. The manufacturers say adding raw marijuana would cut prices in half (that's what happened in other states), removing a barrier that has held the program back in its first five years. They will lobby the Legislature for this change when session starts.**Jeff Hager,Sydney Kleinhuizen, Hunter Rogness, Clinton Curry, cq (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hundreds of cannabis business applicants in Minnesota will find out on Tuesday whether they will be preapproved for a license through a state-run lottery as part of a social equity program.

The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management’s (OCM) social equity licenses are intended to help people negatively affected in the past by cannabis prohibition, veterans and people who live in high-poverty areas and compete with better-funded entrepreneurs to enter the state’s fledgling adult-use marijuana market. Getting preapproval moves applicants closer to receiving a license.

The OCM announced on Friday that the lottery for 648 applicants will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It will be streamed online on the OCM’s YouTube page.

Out of those 648 social equity applicants, a total of 182 preapprovals will be awarded through the lottery on Tuesday. Another 18 preapprovals will be awarded by default on Tuesday, separate from the lottery process.

The announcement comes after the OCM dramatically reduced the first pool of contenders this week, and sent rejection letters to 1,169 applicants, leaving 648 remaining. The rejection notices led to disbelief and anger from some of the Minnesota applicants, and one cannabis attorney said it was minor clerical errors that caused applications she reviewed to get rejected.

An additional lottery will take place in early 2025 for another shot at social equity licensing, as well as a general licensing lottery for other applicants, a spokesman for the OCM said.

Matt Delong contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Lottery will decide which aspiring Minnesota cannabis businesses will be preapproved for a license

card image

The lottery on Nov. 26 will lead to 200 cannabis business applicants being awarded license preapproval through the state.

News & Politics

2 men found guilty in Minnesota in deadly border crossing case

card image

News & Politics

As NFL, NBA and NHL warn teams of burglars targeting athletes, add an ex-Viking to list of victims

card image