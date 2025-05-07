How an industrial city along the Mississippi River transformed itself into an arts town

WINONA, MINN. – If the “object of art is to give life shape,” as Shakespeare once said, then this small southeastern Minnesota city is putting those words into tangible action.
Long known as a hub for manufacturing, shipping and outdoor recreation, Winona over the past two decades has become an unexpected destination for some of the most celebrated artistic endeavors in the Upper Midwest.
Now, as the city of about 26,000 people works to revitalize its historic downtown, the arts are taking center stage with several multimillion-dollar projects poised to reshape Winona into the creative capital of the region.
At the center of this transformation is the $60 million Minnesota Masterpiece Hall, currently rising along 5th Street. Funded through a philanthropic gift from the late Bob Kierlien, the co-founder of Fastenal, the publicly traded global industrial supplier, and his wife, Mary Burrichter, the 70,000-square-foot building will house a state-of-the-art concert hall, as well as an art gallery showcasing works from Pablo Picasso to Henri Matisse.
Masterpiece Hall isn’t expected to open until 2026, but already it’s spurring excitement in what local leaders hope will become an arts corridor downtown.
Two blocks down the road, work is under way to renovate the Historic Masonic Theatre, where a coalition of arts groups led by the Great River Shakespeare Festival hope to build a more permanent presence for local creatives.
The two projects promise to not only catalyze the downtown economy, but also solidify a sense of cultural identity around the arts, said Aaron Young, managing director of the city’s Shakespeare Festival.
“There’s nothing that creates pride in a community like having the arts going on,” Young said. “There are a lot of people that are into sports and so on, and that’s fine. But for a lot of people in Winona, it’s like, ‘my city has a Shakespeare Festival.’”