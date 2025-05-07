The domino effect continues on the high school basketball coaching front.
Crosby-Ironton’s Dave Galovich, who stands fourth all time in victories among Minnesota boys basketball coaches, has announced his retirement after 47 seasons on the bench. He exits with a career record of 824-402, and he goes out two weeks after Alexandria’s Wendy Kohler, No. 2 in state history in girls basketball coaching victories, announced her retirement.
“As they say, when you enjoy what you are doing there is not a good time to retire, but now is the right time,” Galovich said. “It’s pretty rare that someone gets to do what they love for this long, so I consider myself to be very fortunate.”
Galovich spent the last 40 years of his career with the Rangers, his teams finishing as the state tournament runner-up four times. He started his coaching career with a four-year stint at Erskine followed by three years at St. Michael-Albertville after a one-year hiatus. He took over the Rangers’ program for the 1985-86 season.
“I have nothing but good things to say about my 40 years in Crosby-Ironton, from the school administration, community, parents, etc. They have all been very supportive,” Galovich said. “I can’t thank my players and assistant coaches enough for all the time and effort they put into the program. I have been blessed to be surrounded by good people.”
His teams finished below .500 only five times. His last three state tournament runner-up teams (2008, 2010 and 2017) all won at least 30 games. He won at least 20 games in 16 other seasons and made nine state tournament appearances with the program.
Galovich was inducted to the Minnesota High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007.
“My wife and family have made a lot of sacrifices over the years, and I can’t thank them enough for their support,” Galovich said. “Now, my wife, Pam, and I are planning to move to the Cities to be closer to our children and grandchildren.”