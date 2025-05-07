‘Hamilton’ biographer Ron Chernow takes a deep, long dive into another complicated American, Mark Twain

Samuel Langhorne Clemens may well have led a happier life if he had remained a steamboat pilot on the Mississippi. But then he never would have become Mark Twain — with all the heartache, frustration and dadgum bother (as he might put it) that job entailed.
It’s that dark side, usually cloaked beneath Twain’s legend, that dominates Ron Chernow’s massive new biography. Following on his popular works about Hamilton, Washington and Grant, Chernow here documents Twain’s failings, as well as his triumphs, in exhaustive fashion.
It is a rich life, to be sure. Chernow takes the first half of the book to cover the Twain we know best: the years in which the boy from Hannibal, Mo., becomes a printer, pilots a steamboat, enlists in the Confederate army, mines silver in Nevada and writes for a Virginia City newspaper.
He follows his first bestseller, “The Innocents Abroad,” with marriage to heiress Olivia Langdon, builds an opulent mansion in Hartford, Conn., and proceeds to create “a literary voice that was wholly American,” Chernow writes, “capturing the vernacular of western towns and small villages where a new culture had arisen.”
Capable of great hatred and great empathy, by turns explosive and thoughtful, Twain at 60 had written the books for which we most remember him: novels about Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn, “Roughing It,” “The Prince and the Pauper,” “Life on the Mississippi,” on and on. At the same time, he had become the most popular lecturer of the era, delighting audiences here and abroad with his deadpan wit and homespun observations.
Alas, there was little to laugh about at home. The second half of the book documents Twain’s final and unrelentingly dark 15 years, which saw him battling bronchitis (he smoked 40 times a day), gout and carbuncles, and fending off creditors made numerous by his extravagance (the reader will lose track of the number of homes the family rented in Europe, ostensibly to save money on their lifestyle in Hartford).
He mourned the untimely deaths of two daughters and his devoted but fragile wife, who died at 58 of heart failure. A third daughter struggled with epilepsy. Always inclined to gloom, the narcissistic Twain berated himself for hastening their demise through his own negligence.
“Ah, this odious swindle, human life,” he grimly scribbled in one of his notebooks.