‘Hamilton’ biographer Ron Chernow takes a deep, long dive into another complicated American, Mark Twain

Capable of great hatred and great empathy, by turns explosive and thoughtful, Twain at 60 had written the books for which we most remember him: novels about Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn, “Roughing It,” “The Prince and the Pauper,” “Life on the Mississippi,” on and on. At the same time, he had become the most popular lecturer of the era, delighting audiences here and abroad with his deadpan wit and homespun observations.