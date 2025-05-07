Rochester

Rochester schools lose $1.9 million federal grant for mental health support

Staff already on campuses were sharpening their social work skills to better counsel students — but may have been seen as DEI.

By Sean Baker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 1:30PM
The Edison Administrative Building photographed in Rochester in August 2022. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Rochester Public Schools is losing a $1.9 million federal grant intended to support mental health services in the district.

The U.S. Department of Education notified the district on April 29 that the multi-year grant would be terminated at the end of this year.

The grant was awarded to the district in 2023 as a way to train and license staff already working for the district to provide students with counseling and other forms of mental health services. The funding covered tuition for a social work program at Winona State University, as well as substitute pay for staff as they completed internships for their degrees.

“The termination of this grant is a big step backward,” RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel wrote in a letter Tuesday. “Thousands of students who might have received counseling and support to address challenges to their mental health, such as depression, anxiety, and thoughts of suicide, will not receive that support unless the U.S. Department of Education reconsiders its termination of this vitally important initiative.”

In terminating the grant, the department said the district’s efforts “violate the letter or purpose of Federal civil rights law; conflict with the Department’s policy of prioritizing merit, fairness, and excellence in education; undermine the well-being of the students these programs are intended to help; or constitute an inappropriate use of federal funds.”

The letter appears to be directed at the district’s emphasis on supporting staff of color, who the district said accounts for about two-thirds of the participants in the programs. The Trump administration has made it a priority to withhold funds from programs and institutions that include language related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

While Pekel acknowledged the grant seeks to “increase the number of mental health professionals in our school system who are underrepresented when compared to the demographic composition of the student body we serve,” he noted that it does not “exclude people from other backgrounds and life experiences from participating.”

The district, he said, plans to file an appeal asking the department to reconsider the loss of funding.

“Terminating the grant before those people finish the program is a strikingly inefficient and unproductive use of taxpayer dollars. Funds that have already been spent on tuition, stipends, and other expenses for those participants would be largely wasted because they will not be able to complete the credentials they need to serve in our schools.”

Sean Baker

Reporter

Sean Baker is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southeast Minnesota.

