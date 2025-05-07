Modern-day gold prospectors in Stillwater are eying Wyoming, with plenty of investors backing them

Stillwater’s modern-day gold prospectors have now gone public.
Geologists Rob Bergmann and Brian Lentz, who have several mining-related companies, needed next-level investment to fund their gamble that there are significant gold deposits in the Wyoming hills.
The two believe that the Abitibi gold belt in Canada, one of the world’s richest gold-producing regions, has a geologic extension in Wyoming.
In 2022, the partners listed their company Relevant Gold on the Canadian stock exchange and have since attracted several prominent high net worth individual investors including William Bollinger, the retired co-founder of the London-based investment management firm Egerton Capital Limited.
Junior mining companies like Relevant Gold tend to be speculative investments with a high failure rate. The company’s shares are trading around 25 cents a share.
But Bollinger said he sees long-term potential and in January increased his investment.
“It is my belief that the issuer, led by Rob Bergmann and Brian Lentz, is on the cusp of opening up district-scale gold projects in Wyoming,” Bollinger said in a news release announcing a secondary stock purchase. “This substantial common share purchase is a mark of my confidence in this talented team and the highly prospective potential of this underexplored and untapped resource.”
The company started with a direct listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in 2022 and a year later moved up to the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture Exchange and added a U.S. listing on the OTCQB market.