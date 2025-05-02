Thousands rally for immigrant and workers’ rights on May Day at the Minnesota Capitol

A May Day march and rally for immigrant and workers’ rights drew about 4,000 to 5,000 people to the State Capitol on Thursday, according to the State Patrol.
Celebrated around the world as International Workers’ Day, the event also protested the policies of the Trump administration.
“[Elon] Musk and the oligarchs have money and control, but we have the power,” said Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants, which has 55,000 members at 20 airlines. “Nothing can move without our labor.”
More than a half-dozen speakers were featured at the hourlong rally, followed by a march.
“Today is a reminder of the power of the people. The true power is in each and every one of you,” said Rachel Dionne-Thunder, co-founder of the Indigenous Protector Movement.