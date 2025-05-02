News & Politics

Thousands rally for immigrant and workers’ rights on May Day at the Minnesota Capitol

More than a half-dozen speakers were featured at the hourlong rally, followed by a march.

By Janet Moore

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 2, 2025 at 12:28PM
Protesters focusing on immigrant and worker rights rallied at the State Capitol in St. Paul on May 1. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A May Day march and rally for immigrant and workers’ rights drew about 4,000 to 5,000 people to the State Capitol on Thursday, according to the State Patrol.

Celebrated around the world as International Workers’ Day, the event also protested the policies of the Trump administration.

“[Elon] Musk and the oligarchs have money and control, but we have the power,” said Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants, which has 55,000 members at 20 airlines. “Nothing can move without our labor.”

The Aztec dance group Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue rallies at the State Capitol on May Day. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

More than a half-dozen speakers were featured at the hourlong rally, followed by a march.

“Today is a reminder of the power of the people. The true power is in each and every one of you,” said Rachel Dionne-Thunder, co-founder of the Indigenous Protector Movement.

“[Elon] Musk and the oligarchs have money and control, but we have the power,” Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said during the rally. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

about the writer

Janet Moore

Reporter

Transportation reporter Janet Moore covers trains, planes, automobiles, buses, bikes and pedestrians. Moore has been with the Star Tribune for 21 years, previously covering business news, including the retail, medical device and commercial real estate industries. 

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Death toll rises to 4 in south Minneapolis mass shooting

card image

A suspect is due in court Friday afternoon.

Minneapolis

To combat absenteeism at this Minneapolis school, students are helping their peers get to class

card image

News & Politics

Thousands rally for immigrant and workers’ rights on May Day at the Minnesota Capitol

card image