Who is behind the resistance to Trump in Minnesota?

Dallas Reding was never one to protest. But after hearing about the Trump administration’s deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and others to notorious prisons abroad, he scrawled “No Foreign Gulags” on some cardboard and then taped the sign to a mop handle.
And there he was last Saturday, hoisting his makeshift placard, with some 10,000 others protesting at the state Capitol — the underpinning of Minnesotans’ budding resistance to President Donald Trump.
“I wanted to feel like I was doing something,” said Reding, a 43-year-old New Brighton resident. Trump “is piling up deportees without due process. If he can do it to one person, he can do it to all of us.”
The steady drumbeat of nearly 140 executive orders signed by Trump in the first 100 days of his second term, as well as his controversial picks, has stirred a collective sense of outrage among thousands across the state.
In addition to deportations, potential cuts to Social Security, Medicare, SNAP benefits and Medicaid, the slashing of federal jobs by billionaire Elon Musk, the chaotic imposition of tariffs and the ancillary plunge of the stock market and retirement accounts has set many on edge, frustrated with the Democratic Party and wondering what, if anything, they can do.
The Hands Off Coalition in the Twin Cities, which consists of Indivisible Twin Cities, Women’s March Minnesota and 50501: Minnesota, has stepped into the void. Along with other activist groups, they’ve organized rallies, including the April 5 Hands Off protest that attracted 25,000 people (or 43,000, depending whom you ask) to St. Paul, and hundreds more throughout the state.
The volunteers behind the resistance say the have been deluged with interest, much of it coming from newbies like Reding.
“It’s awesome, the sustained interest in people wanting to volunteer, now we’re very much in a building stage, we’re building the scaffolding,” said Ann Treacy, a board member of Women’s March Minnesota, which formed after Trump’s initial election, holding the Women’s March that attracted millions globally.