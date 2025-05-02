What is it like to die? University of Minnesota’s VR experience offers some answers.

When the University of Minnesota offered to let me experience what it’s like to die, naturally I said yes.
Aren’t we all morbidly curious about the undiscovered country, as Hamlet put it, from which no traveler returns?
Except this time, happily, I would get to return because it would be a virtual death, an experience in a VR studio that’s part of the university’s Health Sciences Library system.
The dying experience is part of a series of VR simulations developed by a nine-year-old California-based company called Embodied Labs.
They’ve created immersive, first-person experiences of what it’s like to have dementia, Alzheimer’s or Parkinson disease, vision or hearing loss, to be socially isolated or to experience aging as a LGBTQ person. And what it’s like to die.
Admittedly, these experiences don’t sound as fun as using VR to play a video game or pilot a jet plane. Instead, the simulations are designed as training tools to foster empathy and understanding for caregivers of older adults.
At the University of Minnesota, medical school students have been using an Embodied Labs experience to understand the perspective of a woman named Beatriz, dealing with frustrations, confusion and family dynamics as she experiences advancing stages of Alzheimer’s.
Students at the university’s Mortuary Science program have experienced an Embodied Labs simulation where they take on the role of a 74-year-old man named Alfred who has age-related macular degeneration and high-frequency hearing loss. He’s struggling to hear and understand what relatives and caregivers are saying to him.