Although no Minnesota-bred horses are featured in the lineup of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, a significant local contingent is set to converge upon Churchill Downs. The group, a dozen in its totality, will back a gray roan colt bred in Kentucky with three career victories.
Sandman, the winning horse in March 29’s Arkansas Derby, boasts the Kentucky Derby’s second-best morning-line odds at 5-1. He’s also a continuation of the late Bob Lothenbach’s legacy in Minnesota’s horse racing and breeding community — one which has expanded through nearly every corner of Canterbury Park.
Lothenbach, raised in Bloomington, launched a printing company out of a warehouse garage in 1988. As the company grew into a multi-million dollar empire, Lothenbach developed a passion that fueled his secondary career as a horse owner and breeder. He poured millions into the sport and garnered more than $30.2 million in purses since 2000.
“I don’t know if closure is ever the word, but it is truly a special time and a way of remembering Bob as a person and competitor,” said longtime racehorse trainer Joel Berndt.
By the time of his unexpected death in November 2023, at age 64, Lothenbach owned about 200 horses, including the colt named for the famed Metallica song “Enter Sandman.” That horse marks the actualization of a dream Lothenbach forged more than three decades ago.
Sandman, sold to a consortium of owners for $1.2 million in 2024 and trained by Mark Casse, will be Lothenbach’s first-ever horse to run at the Kentucky Derby. He experienced several near misses in pursuit of the lofty goal.
Now, Lothenbach’s brothers, Jack and Frank, and several of his children will be on-site to watch Sandman craft another chapter of the family’s horse racing legacy.
“My brother and I are bringing Bob’s kids to the race because it was their dad’s passion,” Lothenbach’s brother Frank said. “We want them to be a part of their dad’s passion and experience it with us.”