For Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, now ‘it’s about being consistent’

There’s a sequence from Sunday’s 31-0 rout of the Washington Commanders, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first time throwing for three touchdowns in a game, that has stayed with him this week.
It came when he threw two incompletions and rewarded the defense — and specifically outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who had just made an interception — with just 3 yards and three points on the ensuing drive.
“Going three and out there is something that sits with us as an offense, me personally,” McCarthy said Wednesday. “Just making sure we capitalize on those turnovers, because that changes the momentum of the entire game.”
McCarthy is seeking consistency under the prime-time lights at “Jerry World,” or AT&T Stadium, where the Vikings will travel to play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Finding completions will remain his focus after throwing a career-high 69.6% completion rate against Washington.
“That’s something I expect every week,” McCarthy said, “to go out there and execute at a high level, but it’s about being consistent. That’s the true measure of performance is consistency and making sure we can do it over and over again.”
Coach Kevin O’Connell has said he’s prioritizing decision-making over fundamentals with McCarthy for the rest of the season, which the 22-year-old quarterback credited with freeing “up a lot of space mentally.”
O’Connell was asked Wednesday whether decision-making will remain the priority.
“It’ll stay consistent,” O’Connell said, “and it’s really been that way from the beginning.”