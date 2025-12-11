Vikings

For Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, now ‘it’s about being consistent’

The Vikings and McCarthy take their momentum on the road to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Sunday night.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 11, 2025 at 2:15AM
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks to throw against the Washington Commanders on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

There’s a sequence from Sunday’s 31-0 rout of the Washington Commanders, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first time throwing for three touchdowns in a game, that has stayed with him this week.

It came when he threw two incompletions and rewarded the defense — and specifically outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who had just made an interception — with just 3 yards and three points on the ensuing drive.

“Going three and out there is something that sits with us as an offense, me personally,” McCarthy said Wednesday. “Just making sure we capitalize on those turnovers, because that changes the momentum of the entire game.”

McCarthy is seeking consistency under the prime-time lights at “Jerry World,” or AT&T Stadium, where the Vikings will travel to play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Finding completions will remain his focus after throwing a career-high 69.6% completion rate against Washington.

“That’s something I expect every week,” McCarthy said, “to go out there and execute at a high level, but it’s about being consistent. That’s the true measure of performance is consistency and making sure we can do it over and over again.”

Coach Kevin O’Connell has said he’s prioritizing decision-making over fundamentals with McCarthy for the rest of the season, which the 22-year-old quarterback credited with freeing “up a lot of space mentally.”

O’Connell was asked Wednesday whether decision-making will remain the priority.

“It’ll stay consistent,” O’Connell said, “and it’s really been that way from the beginning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Consistency is the mantra as McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in 2024 out of Michigan, has improved his NFL-low 56% completion rate with back-to-back outings over 60%.

“How many times can I put it in play as quickly and efficiently as possible?” McCarthy said. “Because that’s just stacking positive plays and that’s continuing the momentum.”

Production remains a work in progress as his 156-yard average ranks 30th.

Related Coverage

The Cowboys (6-6-1) could provide opportunities for growth. Only the Cincinnati Bengals, a team the Vikings beat 48-10 in Week 3, have allowed more points or more yards per play than the Cowboys. Dallas is surrendering 6 yards per snap and 29.7 points per game despite fielding veteran pass rushers like Quinnen Williams, Jadeveon Clowney and Kenny Clark.

The Cowboys’ pass rush has produced a high pressure rate (32.2%) but an average sack total (29) through 13 games.

“Really good on the interior,” McCarthy said. “It’s going to be a test for us up front. They got maybe Trevon [Diggs] back. The linebackers are extremely athletic, extremely physical. We’re going to have our work cut out for us.”

Coaches praised McCarthy’s decisiveness against Washington. He appeared to speed up with shallower first-read throws and progressed quickly when the initial option wasn’t open. His average time to throw of 2.35 seconds ranked second in the NFL in Week 14 behind only the Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff (2.33), according to Pro Football Focus.

“The best thing we can do for him is try to put together a plan that gets guys open,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. “Gets No. 1 open more often than not is ideal. Not always going to happen, but you’re trying to find ways to attack the defense and at the same time do things our guys do well.”

“He owned the plan,” Phillips added. “Didn’t feel forced out there. Felt like he was working through the progressions, had good feet for the most part.”

Finding wide receiver Justin Jefferson might help with the lack of production. Despite McCarthy’s high completion rate the last two games, Jefferson has caught just four passes for 15 yards as McCarthy has struggled to find completions farther downfield.

“He sees the game completely different than I do,” McCarthy said. “It’s just growing along the way. We’re seeing new defenses, going against new players, new coaches, and there’s going to be more obstacles that come. And it’s just how good is our communication and our relationship to overcome those?”

O’Connell tried to keep the focus on Sunday night being just another game when asked about the Vikings’ first prime-time outing since the 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 23.

But he did quip about a nighttime kickoff avoiding the notorious natural effects that have impacted play since the Cowboys stadium opened in 2009.

“We won’t have to deal with the glare of the sun coming through the windows,” O’Connell said.

McCarthy is looking forward to returning to AT&T Stadium, where he said he practiced twice as a high school senior for IMG Academy in 2020.

“It’s amazing. It’s an honor,” McCarthy said. “It’s every kid’s dream growing up watching NFL football to play in that stadium. ... I can’t wait to get back there.”

Injury report

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (shin) did not practice Wednesday.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison (Achilles), left guard Donovan Jackson (ankle), safety Theo Jackson (neck), running back Aaron Jones Sr. (shoulder), safety Josh Metellus (shoulder) and defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriquez (neck) were limited.

Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, Justin Jefferson, Ryan Kelly, Brian O’Neill and Harrison Smith were given rest days.

Sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter to get exclusive analysis in your inbox every Friday and complete coverage of every game. Subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

about the writer

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

For Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, now ‘it’s about being consistent’

card image
Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Vikings and McCarthy take their momentum on the road to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Vikings

Vikings film review: These three factors appeared to help J.J. McCarthy play faster

card image

Vikings

Analysis: Jefferson was one of the NFL’s easiest $35 million-a-year decisions

Staff headshot
Mark Craig
card image