Analysis: Justin Jefferson was one of the NFL’s easiest $35 million-a-year decisions

Justin Jefferson might have been the easiest $35 million-a-year decision an NFL team has ever made.
He’s a great wide receiver, yet he’s atypically mature, a trusted captain, a team player in a sea of selfies.
Jefferson will finish this Vikings season as the most productive receiver through six seasons in NFL history. This is the tangible part of his excellence.
There’s also some intangible leadership at work as he helps the Vikings nurture 22-year-old J.J. McCarthy through the newborn deer stage in his potential as a franchise-altering quarterback.
For example, in the past two weeks, Jefferson has …
- Kept his mouth shut to avoid a national stink after posting the least productive day of his career (4 yards) while losing 26-0 and being paired with McCarthy’s unqualified backup, undrafted rookie Max Brosmer.
- Smiled ear to ear and meant it after posting the second-least productive day of his career (11 yards) while winning 31-0 on the best day of McCarthy’s seven-game career.
“He just wants to win,” coach Kevin O’Connell has said about Jefferson more than a few times.
Coaches always say that. At no position does it cause more eyerolls from an old sportswriter than receiver.
O’Connell talking about Jefferson is an exception. Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer talking about George Pickens this week is not.