Scoggins: Vikings defense feeds off a vintage performance by Harrison Smith

Anthony Barr handled the Gjallarhorn and Skol chant duties in pre-kickoff festivities Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The former Vikings linebacker wore a No. 22 jersey to honor his good friend, Harrison Smith.
Smith returned the favor by wearing a T-shirt with Barr’s image in the locker room after the game. Smith sported different attire to U.S. Bank Stadium in the morning: a shirt that he kept from former teammate Audie Cole’s bachelor party.
“He’s now my cousin-in-law,” Smith noted.
The wily veteran safety treated his buddies in attendance to a throwback performance. Smith grabbed an interception and caused several rushed throws on blitzes to highlight an overall defensive gem in a 31-0 cakewalk over the disinterested-looking Washington Commanders.
“We had a good time out there,” Smith said.
That statement has not been a frequent theme inside the Vikings locker room this season. Losing is hard, especially for players who are closer to the end of their career than the beginning.
Smith is 36 years old and in his 14th season. The final stop of his career should be the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
One can reasonably assume that Smith envisioned a much different scenario than what has become the team’s reality when he decided to return for this presumed final season.