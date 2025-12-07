Takeaways: After being shut out in Seattle, Vikings unload on the Commanders

The Vikings are 5-8 in a conference in which it might take 10 wins to reach the postseason, so it’s likely only a matter of time before their elimination becomes official. But these final weeks are about coaxing more efficiency out of McCarthy, and the Vikings will have to feel good about what they saw from the quarterback Sunday. They will have two more favorable matchups against the Dallas Cowboys’ and New York Giants’ defenses on the road before finishing the season with two at home against the Lions and the Green Bay Packers, so they have a chance to get McCarthy on a bit of a roll.