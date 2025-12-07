Live: J.J. McCarthy, Vikings lead the Commanders 14-0 in the second quarter

The Vikings (4-8) have lost four straight and have scored a combined six points in their last two. They’ve lost three in a row at U.S. Bank Stadium, and their matchup with the Commanders (3-9), figures to be the last time they’ll be favored at home this season. Today’s matchup is another showdown between two 2024 first-round picks at quarterback. The Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick, is returning from a concussion while No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels is back from Washington after missing three games with a dislocated left elbow. McCarthy and Daniels share 2-4 records as starters this season and have both missed six games with injuries.