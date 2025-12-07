Vikings

Live: J.J. McCarthy, Vikings lead the Commanders 14-0 in the second quarter

December 7, 2025
Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) runs into the end zone for a second quarter touchdown against the Washington Commanders as Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates in the background at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy and Jayden Daniels, both 2024 first-round draft picks, are coming back from injuries to start for their respective teams at noon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Vikings (4-8) have lost four straight and have scored a combined six points in their last two. They’ve lost three in a row at U.S. Bank Stadium, and their matchup with the Commanders (3-9), figures to be the last time they’ll be favored at home this season. Today’s matchup is another showdown between two 2024 first-round picks at quarterback. The Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick, is returning from a concussion while No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels is back from Washington after missing three games with a dislocated left elbow. McCarthy and Daniels share 2-4 records as starters this season and have both missed six games with injuries.

  • Kickoff: Noon
    • TV: Fox
      • Radio: KFAN 100.3-FM; SiriusXM 229, 820 (Vikings), 384, 831 (Commanders)
        • Line: Vikings by 1½
          • Souhan: Four Vikings to watch

            Follow below for live updates and analysis from Minnesota Star Tribune reporters at U.S. Bank Stadium:

            about the writer

            about the writer

            Star Tribune staff

            See Moreicon

            More from Vikings

            See More

            Vikings

            Live: J.J. McCarthy, Vikings lead the Commanders 14-0 in the second quarter

            card image
            Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune

            Quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy and Jayden Daniels, both 2024 first-round draft picks, are coming back from injuries to start for their respective teams at noon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

            Vikings

            Souhan: Watch these four Vikings as the games become meaningless

            Staff headshot
            Jim Souhan
            card image

            Vikings

            Vikings-Commanders preview: J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels return for 2024 draft reunion

            card image