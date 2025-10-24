Analysis: Drubbing by the Chargers leaves gnawing questions for the Vikings

INGLEWOOD, CALIF — The Vikings flew west with their fingers crossed, hoping at least one of their starting tackles had two knees that could hold up for four quarters and that their quarterback’s aching left shoulder would endure with the help of a substantive shoulder brace. They harbored no illusions their Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers would be seamless, but even an uneasy evening at SoFi Stadium would be welcomed if they could head into their weekend break with a winning record and a chance to exhale.
There was no such reprieve on Thursday night in a 37-10 loss that became the most thorough drubbing they’d absorbed in nearly three years and sent them home with gnawing questions about everything from their health and quarterback depth to the fitness of their innovative defense.
The Vikings (3-4) were outclassed in every phase and exceeded in every metric by the Chargers (5-3), who gained 29 first downs, ran for 207 yards, didn’t punt once and held the ball for 39 minutes. Los Angeles had 10 plays of 15 yards or more; the Chargers posted seven of those plays in the first half alone, when quarterback Justin Herbert strafed the middle of the Vikings’ defense and gained 51 yards on five scrambles of his own. The Chargers had four drives of nine plays or more; their longest drive, a 94-yard march in the second quarter, ended with Herbert lofting a 27-yard touchdown pass over Jeff Okudah’s head for Ladd McConkey, who scored to put them up 21-3.
“As I told our team, we’ve got an opportunity in front of us where we need to own this,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “This is not a bury-the-tape kind of time for our organization. This is watch it, view it, own it. Every coach, every player. It starts with me. I did not have our team prepared to play, and we’ll go back to many aspects of what we need to improve on.”
Few elements of the Vikings’ performance will escape the harsh glare of the team’s day-after critique. Carson Wentz was sacked five times and hit eight, completing only 15 of his 27 passes for 144 as he left the field after multiple drives wincing in pain. After he landed on his left shoulder after getting knocked down on his final snap of the game, Wentz fired his helmet into the Vikings’ bench, a move he said was out of frustration with the significant pain he’d weathered for most of the second half.
“Not proud of that,” Wentz said. “I apologized to the equipment guys for that one.”
The quarterback said he worked with the new brace, which restricted his left shoulder movement more than the one he’d worn four days earlier against the Eagles, during a walk-through this week and didn’t feel it affected his throwing mechanics. But O’Connell wondered if Wentz might have hit Justin Jefferson on a crossing route if he was healthy, rather than misfiring high on a pass that was intercepted.
Still, with J.J. McCarthy preparing to return from his right high ankle sprain for the Lions game on Nov. 2, the Vikings could be dealing with some of the same offensive line instability they had during McCarthy’s first two games.