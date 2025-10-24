Analysis: Drubbing by the Chargers leaves gnawing questions for the Vikings

The Vikings (3-4) were outclassed in every phase and exceeded in every metric by the Chargers (5-3), who gained 29 first downs, ran for 207 yards, didn’t punt once and held the ball for 39 minutes. Los Angeles had 10 plays of 15 yards or more; the Chargers posted seven of those plays in the first half alone, when quarterback Justin Herbert strafed the middle of the Vikings’ defense and gained 51 yards on five scrambles of his own. The Chargers had four drives of nine plays or more; their longest drive, a 94-yard march in the second quarter, ended with Herbert lofting a 27-yard touchdown pass over Jeff Okudah’s head for Ladd McConkey, who scored to put them up 21-3.