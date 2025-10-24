Takeaways: Vikings have no answers for Justin Herbert, Chargers in a 37-10 loss

The Vikings are 3-4, having lost three of their last four, and are last in the NFC North heading into a game at Ford Field in Detroit, where they haven’t won since 2020. They’ll likely turn back to quarterback J.J. McCarthy for next Sunday’s game against the Lions, and they’ll need the first-year starter to inject some life into their offense. But their defensive issues have metastasized in the last week; getting outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel back could help, but the Vikings’ lack of depth in the secondary has become a major issue.