Souhan: Embarrassing Vikings loss means it’s time to turn to J.J. McCarthy

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. – From inside SoFi Stadium on Thursday night, you could see a wall of clouds, but what happened inside, on the field, brought clarity.
The Vikings’ 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers provided a reminder that endings are tethered to beginnings.
This embarrassing night may have ended any realistic chance of the Vikings contending for something meaningful this season, like a division title or a playoff victory.
This embarrassing night also sparked questions about this team’s plans for the 2025 season.
Ultimately, though, what this embarrassing night meant was that Carson Wentz should go back to being a journeyman backup quarterback, and the rest of the season should be devoted to developing J.J. McCarthy.
Wentz proved his toughness by playing through pain he didn’t even try to mask. He also too often threw inaccurately or belatedly on a night when quick decisions and accuracy were required.
That Wentz was gutsy but overmatched wasn’t surprising.
That the Vikings defense couldn’t handle talented Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert wasn’t, either.