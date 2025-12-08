RandBall: Hoping the Vikings would tank for a draft pick? I have some bad news.

There’s an irrational argument to be made for Vikings fans wanting the Vikings to lose at this point in the season, an almost counterintuitive desire for misery to compound so that grievances about the team can continue to be expressed.
And there’s a more rational argument to be made for Vikings fans wanting the Vikings to lose at this point in the season, given that poorer records equal higher draft picks and the possibility of someday, somehow turning this thing around and getting back to the Super Bowl for the first time in a half-century.
I found plenty of those sentiments expressed on social media in the past week.
If you were a fan in either or both of those categories heading into Sunday’s game against Washington — a contest that wagering and predictive models essentially labeled a toss-up — I have some bad news.
Professional athletes always want to win. Almost all of them grew up being the best at what they do. And they can easily find ways to motivate themselves even in the midst of a disappointing season.
Sunday’s motivation in a 31-0 shellacking of Washington, other than mere pride, appeared to come in the form of a speech from running backs coach Curtis Modkins. He implored players to think of their 16-year-old selves and what the opportunity to even play in an NFL game would mean back then.
Multiple Vikings mentioned it after the game, including J.J. McCarthy (age 22) and Harrison Smith (age 36) — two players at very different stages of their NFL journeys.
Smith, who had his first interception of the season, became emotional talking about the privilege of player. McCarthy played his best game in the NFL so far.