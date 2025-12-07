The Gophers, as expected, will play in the Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix. Their opponent — New Mexico — came as a surprise Sunday after Iowa State’s players voted to not play in a bowl game.
Erik Moses, executive director and CEO of the Fiesta Sports Foundation, which runs the Rate Bowl, pointed to a Gophers-Iowa State matchup as being one his selection committee desired. Instead, Minnesota (7-5) will face New Mexico at 3:30 p.m. Central on Dec. 26 at Chase Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. The game will air on ESPN.
The chance for a Gophers-Iowa State matchup fell through Sunday when Cyclones players, citing “the lack of healthy players to safely practice and play,” voted to not play in a bowl game. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell accepted the Penn State coaching job Friday, and the Cyclones quickly hired former Washington State and South Dakota State coach Jimmy Rogers as Campbell’s replacement.
Kansas State also chose not to play in a bowl, and the Big 12 Conference responded by fining both Iowa State and Kansas State $500,000.
This will be the first meeting between the Gophers and New Mexico. The Lobos (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) take the place of a Big 12 team in the Rate Bowl. New Mexico tied for first in the Mountain West and closed the regular season with a six-game winning streak.
The Gophers are in a bowl game for the seventh time in coach P.J. Fleck’s nine seasons at Minnesota. They have a six-game bowl winning streak under Fleck and an eight-game bowl winning streak overall. The eight-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the nation, the longest in Big Ten history and tied for the fourth longest in college football history.
The Gophers have been frequent visitors to the Phoenix area, appearing in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl (a 18-6 win over West Virginia) and playing in the Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe in 2006 (a 44-41 overtime loss to Texas Tech), 2008 (a 41-21 loss to Kansas) and 2009 (a 14-13 loss to Iowa State).