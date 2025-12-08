They would choose to start the day with an offense that had last produced a touchdown on Nov. 16, before scoring a combined six points in two road losses that imperiled their playoff chances and infuriated their fanbase. They had told J.J. McCarthy, who had thrown for only 87 yards in his last start and returned from the concussion protocol this week, to play free and stop the ruminations about his mechanics that the quarterback admitted had become counterproductive. When the Commanders lost the coin toss and the Vikings chose to take the ball first, an anxious fanbase would quickly see whether McCarthy had made any progress.