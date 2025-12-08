Some fans were still finding their seats, and some had decided not to use them, as the clock approached noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Six Vikings captains — C.J. Ham, Aaron Jones Sr., Andrew DePaola, Josh Metellus, Jonathan Greenard and Brian O’Neill — approached midfield with instructions coach Kevin O’Connell had previously delivered only three times in his tenure: If the Vikings won the coin toss, they would take the ball.
They would choose to start the day with an offense that had last produced a touchdown on Nov. 16, before scoring a combined six points in two road losses that imperiled their playoff chances and infuriated their fanbase. They had told J.J. McCarthy, who had thrown for only 87 yards in his last start and returned from the concussion protocol this week, to play free and stop the ruminations about his mechanics that the quarterback admitted had become counterproductive. When the Commanders lost the coin toss and the Vikings chose to take the ball first, an anxious fanbase would quickly see whether McCarthy had made any progress.
The quarterback found out “about 10 seconds before the coin toss” the Vikings would take the ball if they won. He said to the coach, “Let’s go, ‘K.O.’ ”
“That was our pillar to the game, starting fast,” McCarthy said. “For Coach O’Connell to say the offense is going to start it off for us, that was a tremendous honor. I was happy we were able to go and reassure him we’re able to do that.”
The Vikings’ 31-0 victory, over a 3-10 Commanders team that played with some indifference on the way to its official postseason elimination, will only do so much for the curriculum vitae of a 5-8 team that had lost four in a row. But as a soothing balm, the win couldn’t have been much more effective.
McCarthy’s first victory at U.S. Bank Stadium was his most professional outing in the NFL. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns while hitting eight receivers. He went 4-for-4 for 46 yards on the game-opening touchdown drive that ended with him hitting Josh Oliver up the seam.
When the Vikings stopped the Commanders at the 2-yard line on the next drive, McCarthy completed three third-down throws and ran for another first down on a 98-yard march that lasted 19 plays and 12 minutes, 1 second, or 46 seconds longer than any drive in the NFL this season.
Not counting McCarthy’s four kneel-downs (one at the end of the first half, three at the end of the game), the Vikings ran 30 times for 166 yards, with four ball-carriers gaining at least 10 yards on a run. They finished without a turnover for the first time since Sept. 21 — their only other home victory this year, over the Bengals — while forcing three takeaways and becoming the first NFL team since the 1992 Broncos to shut out an opponent a week after they were shut out.