Vikings safety Harrison Smith reaches a ‘surreal’ milestone: his 200th NFL game

Harrison Smith was shown a who’s-who list of former Vikings he’ll join at noon Sunday when this year’s team plays host to the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In normal human years, Smith is 36. Still a young man years from needing cheaters to read the list.
In NFL years, however, he’s a marvel. An outlier who’s reached the connecting doorway to the only five people to play 200 regular-season games in the 65-year history of the Vikings:
- Defensive end Jim Marshall: 270
- Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff: 240
- Kicker Fred Cox: 210
- Hall of Fame defensive end Carl Eller: 209
- Middle linebacker Scott Studwell: 201
“They showed me that this week,” Smith said. “It’s kind of surreal.”
That’s because tied for sixth are:
- Hall of Fame offensive tackle Ron Yary and safety Harrison Smith: 199
“You don’t set out with the intention of being on a list like that, to be honest,” Smith said. “You don’t ever look that far ahead in this league. But it definitely means something to me because of all the things that go into those numbers for every guy on that list.”
Each one on that list has said over the years that there was some “luck” involved. Some extraordinary “toughness,” for sure. And Marshall, who died in June, once added, “Don’t underestimate what goes into making an NFL team want to keep paying you that long.”
Smith laughs and nods.