Vikings safety Harrison Smith reaches a ‘surreal’ milestone: his 200th NFL game

Smith, in his 14th Vikings season, will join the likes of Jim Marshall, Mick Tingelhoff and Carl Eller, among others, on Sunday against the Bears.

By Mark Craig

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2025 at 7:30PM
Vikings safety Harrison Smith before his first game of the 2025 season on Sept. 21 against the Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Harrison Smith was shown a who’s-who list of former Vikings he’ll join at noon Sunday when this year’s team plays host to the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In normal human years, Smith is 36. Still a young man years from needing cheaters to read the list.

In NFL years, however, he’s a marvel. An outlier who’s reached the connecting doorway to the only five people to play 200 regular-season games in the 65-year history of the Vikings:

  • Defensive end Jim Marshall: 270
    • Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff: 240
      • Kicker Fred Cox: 210
        • Hall of Fame defensive end Carl Eller: 209
          • Middle linebacker Scott Studwell: 201

            “They showed me that this week,” Smith said. “It’s kind of surreal.”

            That’s because tied for sixth are:

            • Hall of Fame offensive tackle Ron Yary and safety Harrison Smith: 199

              “You don’t set out with the intention of being on a list like that, to be honest,” Smith said. “You don’t ever look that far ahead in this league. But it definitely means something to me because of all the things that go into those numbers for every guy on that list.”

              Each one on that list has said over the years that there was some “luck” involved. Some extraordinary “toughness,” for sure. And Marshall, who died in June, once added, “Don’t underestimate what goes into making an NFL team want to keep paying you that long.”

              Smith laughs and nods.

              “Jim Marshall’s number is outrageous,” Smith said. “He should have his own list. And his were consecutive starts. I don’t know how that’s even physically possible.”

              In his first 199 regular-season games, Smith has:

              • Amassed 13,458 snaps
                • Logged 1,157 tackles

                  His 37 interceptions (No. 1 among active players) and 20½ sacks have him on another list — a 35-20 club that includes only five other defensive backs, each in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Charles Woodson, Larry Wilson, Ronde Barber, LeRoy Butler and Brian Dawkins.

                  In what likely will be his 14th and final season — “It’s too early for that question,” Smith said with a laugh when asked about a 15th campaign — the Vikings will honor Smith on the video board during Sunday’s game.

                  His wife, Madison, will sound the Gjallarhorn before the opening kickoff. “That’s pretty cool,” Smith said.

                  You want more lists? We’ve got some.

                  Smith will be the 122nd player in NFL history to reach 200 regular-season games with one team. He’ll be the ninth defensive back, joining Darrell Green (295), Barber (241), Bill Bates (217), Jimmy Johnson (213), Ken Riley (207), Devin McCourty (205), Donnie Shell (201) and Mel Blount (200). Green, Barber, Johnson, Riley, Shell and Blount are in the Hall of Fame.

                  Harrison Smith at his first training camp on Aug. 15, 2012 after he was drafted in the first round out of Notre Dame. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

                  Among active players, only five have reached 200 regular-season games with the team they’re currently playing for: Panthers center J.J. Jansen (270), Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (236), Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (220), Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (207) and Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (207).

                  If you include his eight playoff games, all starts, Smith actually has played in 207 games with 203 starts since he was the 29th overall pick in 2012.

                  Smith remembers “getting run over by Maurice Jones-Drew and having a few nice PBUs [pass breakups]” in his NFL debut, a 26-23 overtime win against the Jaguars at the Metrodome.

                  He remembers Week 5 that year, a 30-7 win over the Titans, and how he watched the end of it from the locker room after being ejected for pushing an official.

                  “I was a pretty confident young man at the time,” Smith said.

                  Harrison Smith (center left) was ejected from for making contact with the referee during a game against the Titans on Oct. 7, 2012. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

                  Asked for his favorite memory, Smith focuses not on football, but the relationships he’s made.

                  “That’s the best part of the game,” Smith said. “Always being able to create those relationships, find new ones when guys leave and I’m still here. Count on one another. That’s the fabric of football.”

                  Anthony Barr and Andrew Sendejo were in Smith’s wedding. Audie Cole “is like family now,” Smith said.

                  “So many guys, so many great relationships,” he added, offering a list of his own. “Xavier Rhodes. Pat P [Peterson]. Stephon Gilmore. Terence Newman.

                  “Mistral Raymond and Jamarca Sanford taking me under their wing when I got here. Antoine Winfield. Chad Greenway. Everson Griffen.”

                  As a player, Smith said he’s been “three or four different versions of myself” as he’s gotten older and wiser while fighting to “keep some level of that young man still in me.”

                  “To play the length of time I’ve played at the position I’ve played, you have to evolve with the game,” Smith said. “Even when you don’t want to, you have to.”

                  Smith never has liked that the NFL slants its rules unashamedly in favor of the offensive side of the ball.

                  “There was a period of time as a young player that I didn’t want to evolve with the game,” he said. “But I realized it wasn’t productive. It’s not a successful way to play, so you evolve, try to do what is within the rules and keep on playing.”

                  And playing. And playing … until, eventually, you end up on that who’s-who list of all-time Vikings.

                  Harrison Smith (22) celebrates with teammates and fans after his first career interception return for a touchdown on Oct. 12, 2012, against the Arizona Cardinals. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

                  Mark Craig

                  Sports reporter

                  Mark Craig has covered the NFL nearly every year since Brett Favre was a rookie back in 1991. A sports writer since 1987, he is covering his 30th NFL season out of 37 years with the Canton (Ohio) Repository (1987-99) and the Star Tribune (1999-present).

