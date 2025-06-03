Vikings ironman Jim Marshall dies at age 87

Jim Marshall, the indefatigable defensive end who started 270 consecutive games for the Vikings as the captain of Bud Grant’s four Super Bowl teams, died Tuesday.
He was 87. The Vikings said in a release that he had been hospitalized for a lengthy time.
Marshall played 19 seasons for the Vikings, starting every game from the team’s win over the Bears in its inaugural game on Sept. 17, 1961, to his final start on Dec. 16, 1979, at age 41. His 282 consecutive regular-season games, counting his 12 with the Browns in his 1960 rookie year, were a NFL record until Brett Favre broke it as a Viking in 2009.
Though sacks did not become an official stat until 1982, Pro Football Reference analyzed game stats since 1960 and estimated Marshall had 130.5 sacks in his career, which ranks 22nd in NFL history and second in franchise history behind Eller’s 133.5. Marshall also set an NFL record for fumble recoveries with 29, which was later tied by former Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor.
“The entire Minnesota Vikings organization is mourning the loss of Jim Marshall,” Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf said in a statement. “No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie and passion more than the all-time iron man. A cornerstone of the franchise from the beginning, Captain Jim’s unmatched durability and quiet leadership earned the respect of teammates and opponents throughout his 20-year career. Jim led by example, and there was no finer example for others to follow. His impact on the Vikings was felt long after he left the field. Jim will always be remembered as a tremendous player and person. Our hearts are with his wife, Susan, and all of Jim’s loved ones.”
While Alan Page and Eller posted the most prolific statistics as members of the Vikings’ famed “Purple People Eaters” defense, it was Marshall whom Grant regarded as the standard-bearer for the team. The Vikings retired his number 70 in 1999, and inducted Marshall into their Ring of Honor in 2004.
He remained a regular presence around the team in his later years, when a video of Marshall reading his “Heart of a Viking” poem became a fixture of the team’s player introductions at U.S. Bank Stadium. After Favre broke Marshall’s record on Sept. 20, 2009 — his second game as Vikings quarterback — Marshall visited the team’s facility in Eden Prairie before a Friday practice to congratulate Favre and personally pass him the title. Marshall then attended the Vikings’ home opener at the Metrodome, which ended with Favre’s famous touchdown pass to Greg Lewis as time expired.
In retirement, Marshall knocked on the door of the Pro Football Hall of Fame but was never inducted, despite the best efforts of people like Grant.