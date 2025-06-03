Vikings

Vikings ironman Jim Marshall dies at age 87

Marshall played in a team-record 270 consecutive games at defensive end, and was a captain for 14 seasons and on four Super Bowl teams.

By Ben Goessling and

Mark Craig

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 3, 2025 at 8:12PM
Former Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall at his St. Louis Park home in 2018. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Jim Marshall, the indefatigable defensive end who started 270 consecutive games for the Vikings as the captain of Bud Grant’s four Super Bowl teams, died Tuesday.

He was 87. The Vikings said in a release that he had been hospitalized for a lengthy time.

Marshall played 19 seasons for the Vikings, starting every game from the team’s win over the Bears in its inaugural game on Sept. 17, 1961, to his final start on Dec. 16, 1979, at age 41. His 282 consecutive regular-season games, counting his 12 with the Browns in his 1960 rookie year, were a NFL record until Brett Favre broke it as a Viking in 2009.

Though sacks did not become an official stat until 1982, Pro Football Reference analyzed game stats since 1960 and estimated Marshall had 130.5 sacks in his career, which ranks 22nd in NFL history and second in franchise history behind Eller’s 133.5. Marshall also set an NFL record for fumble recoveries with 29, which was later tied by former Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor.

“The entire Minnesota Vikings organization is mourning the loss of Jim Marshall,” Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf said in a statement. “No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie and passion more than the all-time iron man. A cornerstone of the franchise from the beginning, Captain Jim’s unmatched durability and quiet leadership earned the respect of teammates and opponents throughout his 20-year career. Jim led by example, and there was no finer example for others to follow. His impact on the Vikings was felt long after he left the field. Jim will always be remembered as a tremendous player and person. Our hearts are with his wife, Susan, and all of Jim’s loved ones.”

While Alan Page and Eller posted the most prolific statistics as members of the Vikings’ famed “Purple People Eaters” defense, it was Marshall whom Grant regarded as the standard-bearer for the team. The Vikings retired his number 70 in 1999, and inducted Marshall into their Ring of Honor in 2004.

He remained a regular presence around the team in his later years, when a video of Marshall reading his “Heart of a Viking” poem became a fixture of the team’s player introductions at U.S. Bank Stadium. After Favre broke Marshall’s record on Sept. 20, 2009 — his second game as Vikings quarterback — Marshall visited the team’s facility in Eden Prairie before a Friday practice to congratulate Favre and personally pass him the title. Marshall then attended the Vikings’ home opener at the Metrodome, which ended with Favre’s famous touchdown pass to Greg Lewis as time expired.

In retirement, Marshall knocked on the door of the Pro Football Hall of Fame but was never inducted, despite the best efforts of people like Grant.

“There’s a picture of him that I have that says it all,” said Grant, who died in 2023. “He’s standing on the football field. Everything’s all muddy. It’s snowing. And Jim’s got that look. He represented the Vikings better than any player we’ve ever had. He and Mick [Tingelhoff]. The absolute cornerstone of the Minnesota Vikings. That’s Jim Marshall.”

And he never missed a game. Including playoffs, Marshall played 301 consecutive games, third all-time behind punter Jeff Feagles (363) and Favre (323). His 289 consecutive games started, including playoffs, is second behind Favre’s 321.

“Jim Marshall is not dead,” Eller said in a statement released by the team. “He is alive in my heart and in my soul and he will always be my friend. He was inspirational to our team. Every week he was ready to go. That’s what everybody looked for and waited for. And sometimes just a minute before a game he would show up and say ‘Let’s go, let’s do it.’ I love Jim Marshall.”

Related Coverage

Vikings

On Vikings' rebuilt D-line, less playing time may be a good thing

Vikings

Jefferson says he knows his presence at Vikings OTAs ‘makes a difference’

In Their Shoes

NFL long snappers have an odd, unheralded job. Vikings’ Andrew DePaola loves it.
Jim Marshall's 127 sacks rank second in Vikings history behind Carl Eller's 130. (John Croft/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Marshall paid the price for his ironman career. Eight years ago, he recounted his post-career medical issues.

“I’ve had the [right] ankle operated on twice. I’ve had numerous knee surgeries, but I have two replacements now. I’ve got two artificial hips. I’ve had five operations on one shoulder and six on the other.

“I’ve had six back surgeries, including two major fusions. I’ve had neck surgeries, eye surgeries, three heart surgeries, an ear operation. I can’t think of anything else other than some minor things, like my hands.”

Grant said one of the smartest things he ever did upon taking the Vikings job in 1967 was making Marshall a captain. Marshall was in his eighth NFL season but had never been a captain. Without that move, Grant had his doubts as to whether his program would have worked in Minnesota.

“Whatever I said, Jim was the first guy in line,” Grant said. “When I first got here, if I said take a lap, everybody looked to Jim Marshall. If Jim went, they’d all follow. They were like a bunch of goats following Jim.”

Marshall was born Dec. 30, 1937, in Danville, Ky. His mother, Ann, died when Marshall was 17.

“She died in my arms one morning fixing breakfast for me before I went to school,” Marshall said. “That influenced my life a lot. From then on, I was determined. It changed me. I wanted to do something, to be something, to make something big out of my life.”

His father, George Lorraine Marshall, and grandfather, George Washington Marshall, always told him he could do anything he set his mind to if he were willing to make sacrifices.

“I didn’t quite accomplish all the things I wanted to, but I sure tried,” Marshall said. “I sacrificed. I gave it my best shot.”

He attended high school in Columbus, Ohio, and starred at Ohio State before being drafted in the fourth round by the Browns in 1960.

Marshall is survived by his wife, Susan, whom he married in 2008. He credited Susan for lifting him out of a depression caused by the chronic pain of being the quintessential NFL ironman.

“She’s like an angel from heaven,” Marshall said in 2017. “I call her my angel all the time. She makes sure I take my pills and do my exercises and get out of the house. She even thinks of things to trick me into getting out of the house.”

Former Viking great Jim Marshall and his wife Susan at there home Tuesday June 6, 2017 in St. Louis Park , MN.
Jim Marshall and his wife, Susan, at their St. Louis Park home in 2017. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writers

about the writers

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

See Moreicon

Mark Craig

Sports reporter

Mark Craig has covered the NFL nearly every year since Brett Favre was a rookie back in 1991. A sports writer since 1987, he is covering his 30th NFL season out of 37 years with the Canton (Ohio) Repository (1987-99) and the Star Tribune (1999-present).

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Vikings ironman Jim Marshall dies at age 87

card image

Marshall played in a team-record 270 consecutive games at defensive end, and was a captain for 14 seasons and on four Super Bowl teams.

Vikings

On Vikings' rebuilt D-line, less playing time may be a good thing

card image

Vikings

Jefferson says he knows his presence at Vikings OTAs ‘makes a difference’

card image