Jim Marshall was in possession of a curious mind, extremely high energy and not much of a fan of the doldrums of training camp when it lasted a month in Mankato.
He was entering his seventh season as an ironman defensive end with the Vikings when Bud Grant became the coach in 1967.
As a fine athlete who collected checks in the NBA, the NFL and the Canadian Football League, Grant had a strong radar for when players were looking for the opportunity to stray from, what?, proper game preparation.
Thus, when the Vikings would have a home exhibition game at Met Stadium, followed by some time off in the Twin Cities, Grant would not allow the players to get in their cars or trucks for the drive home until three hours before kickoff.
This cut down on possible detours for mischief.
Marshall seized on this to make himself the official starter for the Southern Minnesota 110. The cars and trucks would be lined up, with the gentlemen having already started their engines. He would raise a pistol high and, at precisely 4 p.m., would fire the shot that allowed his teammates to head for, ahem, Bloomington.
What type of pistol? Don’t ask such personal questions.
On Tuesday, Marshall died at 87. He had been in Methodist Hospital for a few days, which happens to be where Fred Zamberletti, the team’s ironman trainer, died in September 2018. If not, he would be a first call for a Marshall tribute, since Zamby’s admiration for him as a great football warrior knew no bounds.