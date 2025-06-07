Note: This column was written after sitting with Jim Marshall in his smallish TV room for two hours before the 2018 Super Bowl would be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Jim Marshall had a number of role models in his formative years, and none were more important than his father and grandfather. They were demanding gentlemen who both carried the name George.
“They had gone through the Great Depression,” Marshall said. “Nothing was to be wasted, including time. Everything had to be done perfect.”
Marshall was born in Danville, Ky., on Dec. 30, 1937, near his grandfather’s 200-acre farm. Jim’s family would move to Columbus, Ohio, but he would return to the farm in the summer to put in some long, perfect days helping his grandfather.
His father started out as a bartender, and then became the manager, and then the owner of a Columbus saloon called the Yacht Club.
“I was a kid and wanted to work there,” Marshall said. “You had to go down these narrow steps to get the beer. My dad said, ‘OK, boy, when you can carry two cases of beer at a time up those steps and stock the cooler, I’ll let you work.’
“I started working on my muscles. Pretty soon, I was carrying two cases. Working on the farm, carrying beer cases … it made me strong."
Sure did. The Ohio state high school record book gives Marshall credit for having set a state record of 162 feet with the two-kilogram discus in 1956. He’s being shortchanged, Jim says.