J.J. McCarthy, Justin Jefferson at a crossroads as the Vikings prepare for the Bears

The clips resurfaced this week, as digital keepsakes from the greatest respective moments the quarterback and the receiver have experienced in a Vikings uniform.
J.J. McCarthy was a sophomore at Michigan on Nov. 13, 2022, on the opposite side of Lake Erie from Justin Jefferson, when Jefferson leaped for Kirk Cousins’ fourth-and-18 pass in Buffalo and secured a catch that would become part of his legacy. The catch was honored as the NFL’s play of the year before the Super Bowl, the same night the receiver was named the league’s offensive player of the year.
As the play reached its third anniversary on Thursday, Jefferson sounded almost wistful when reflecting on the moment and its meaning.
“I just want to get back to that kid phase of loving — I still love football — but overly loving football, overly loving being out there on Sundays and making the big plays and just being a part of this great organization," he said. “So I just want to get back mentally into that mode.”
Jefferson was on the backside of the Vikings formation on Sept. 8 when McCarthy pulled the ball from Jordan Mason on a zone read play and surged between two tacklers for a touchdown that sealed the Vikings’ fourth-quarter comeback at Soldier Field. McCarthy won NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after the game, as Jefferson had done after his catch in Buffalo, and the Vikings returned home from Chicago reverberating with optimism about their 22-year-old quarterback.
While Jefferson’s catch returned this week as a flashback, McCarthy’s TD in Chicago resurfaced in film study, as the quarterback prepared for the first NFC North rematch of his career with the Vikings’ 2025 season at a tipping point. It’s also an important moment for the quarterback-receiver partnership the Vikings hope will carry them through the rest of the decade.
McCarthy is the youngest of the six quarterbacks to throw Jefferson a pass since Cousins tore his right Achilles in October 2023, and his early struggles have been exacerbated by the issues he’s had targeting Jefferson. McCarthy’s 49.4 passer rating when targeting Jefferson is the lowest by any Vikings QB who’s thrown to the receiver. Four of his six interceptions are on passes thrown for Jefferson, including the two he threw in Sunday’s 27-19 loss to the Ravens, where the receiver’s nonchalance in pursuit of the intercepting player invited questions.
“If you want me to be happy and go chase him down, that’s not really something I want to happen,” Jefferson said Thursday. “I want to win. And emotionally things, things get heated sometimes. I just want a better outcome. And of course, the offense that we have, I feel like we should be playing better than what we are.”