J.J. McCarthy, Justin Jefferson at a crossroads as the Vikings prepare for the Bears

“I can’t really make the decision based upon missing an open player or having Justin one-on-one for really the only time all day,” O’Connell said. “The last thing you think that’s going to do is end up in an interception, where you have that run play in mind for fourth-and-1 [if the pass is incomplete]. It’s a results-based thing, play to play, game to game. I’m well aware of that. ... The last thing you want to do is just [run] it for the sake of doing it, and then have it be not as productive as you would hope.”