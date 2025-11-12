The reigning NFL Coach of the Year, the Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell, can affirm his place as one of the game’s best with the remaining eight games that are promised to this year’s team.
If quarterback J.J. McCarthy makes all those starts as expected, it’ll double his current experience as the youngest starter in the NFL with four games under his belt.
His initial starts, including Sunday’s season-low 47.6% completion rate against a talented but vulnerable Ravens secondary, have offered many lessons and plays he wants back.
“There’s a lot of them,” McCarthy said after the game. “I just feel like there’s so much on the tape that it’s going to reveal, but the amount of tipped balls that happened [Sunday] at the line of scrimmage. Those are absolutely killer.”
As far as what McCarthy can control, which is a lot as the quarterback, his inconsistent pocket presence and improper arm angles led to some of those tipped passes. Inaccurate throws continued across the field.
He took the blame for eight false starts, one called directly on him, while offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said there will be a “clearer” plan moving forward.
With a mounting to-do list, O’Connell reiterated his confidence in McCarthy.
“J.J. is going to make a lot of those plays for us,” O’Connell said. “Now it’s just about continuing to carve this thing and shape it in a way where we’re helping him become the best version of himself, both short-term and long-term.”