Souhan: Where would Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy be picked if the NFL draft were held today?

Perhaps the strangest statistic of the year, regarding the Vikings and their unpredictable young quarterback, is this:
The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are 0-2 when they face J.J. McCarthy.
The Lions and Bears are 12-4 against all other quarterbacks.
On Sunday, McCarthy and the Vikings again face the Bears and Caleb Williams, the first quarterback selected in McCarthy’s historic 2024 draft class.
Never, in the first 88 drafts in NFL history, had six quarterbacks been selected in the first round.
On April 25, 2024, teams chose six quarterbacks with the first 12 picks.
If that draft were held today, in what order would or should those quarterbacks be picked?
Here’s the order in which they went: Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix.