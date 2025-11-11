Neal: Bears QB Caleb Williams, the 2024 No. 1 pick, sets a blueprint for J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy is going to be a better quarterback a year from now.
You will be reminded of it Sunday when the Vikings play host to the Chicago Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams.
This next paragraph might be hard to read.
Williams is evolving and already has gone through some of the growing pains McCarthy is experiencing. He’s making the type of progress the Vikings and their fans want to see from McCarthy.
Before last season, I wrote that McCarthy was in a better situation than his draft classmate Williams because of the Vikings’ skill position talent and bookend offensive tackles. And the coaching infrastructure was enormously in the Vikings’ favor.
But McCarthy missed the season because of an injury and another five games this season because of an ankle sprain. Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, started 17 games, and before this season the Bears closed the gap with the hiring of Ben Johnson. Now Chicago has its own dashing, youngish offensive head coach with 5% body fat.
Williams has moved in front of McCarthy, the 10th pick in 2024, on the developmental path because he has already made 26 starts while McCarthy has made just four. We are still figuring out what type of quarterback McCarthy is. You see his fire and desire. You also see mistakes.
Eight false starts with him behind center Sunday. At home. With veterans on the offensive line. Part of that is on him and his cadence.