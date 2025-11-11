Souhan: Here’s some advice for Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. Run. The. Ball.

I met Jeff Saturday after the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chicago Bears in the Super Bowl justifiably best known for Prince’s halftime performance in Miami.
Super Bowl XLI was the first to be played in rainy conditions. After the game, I asked Saturday, the Colts center, how he and quarterback Peyton Manning had handled the precipitation.
“Wet ball drills,” he said.
“Excuse me?” I said.
“Wet ball drills,” he said. “When we had a break in practice, Peyton and I would stand on the side. I’d dunk a football in a bucket of water, then practice snapping it to him.”
I found Archie Manning, the former Vikings quarterback and father of Peyton and Eli, outside in the hallway. “Wet ball drills?” I said.
“Excuse me?” he said.
I explained. “That’s a new one on me,” Manning said.