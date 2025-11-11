Vikings

Souhan: Here’s some advice for Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. Run. The. Ball.

The Vikings added a lot of beef to their run game by trading for Jordan Mason and rebuilding their offensive line. So where are all the run plays?

Columnist Icon

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 11, 2025 at 2:00AM
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reacts on the sideline during the second quarter of a 27-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

I met Jeff Saturday after the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chicago Bears in the Super Bowl justifiably best known for Prince’s halftime performance in Miami.

Super Bowl XLI was the first to be played in rainy conditions. After the game, I asked Saturday, the Colts center, how he and quarterback Peyton Manning had handled the precipitation.

“Wet ball drills,” he said.

“Excuse me?” I said.

“Wet ball drills,” he said. “When we had a break in practice, Peyton and I would stand on the side. I’d dunk a football in a bucket of water, then practice snapping it to him.”

I found Archie Manning, the former Vikings quarterback and father of Peyton and Eli, outside in the hallway. “Wet ball drills?” I said.

“Excuse me?” he said.

I explained. “That’s a new one on me,” Manning said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday was funny and passionate, so it’s not surprising to see him thriving as an NFL analyst for ESPN. He’s at his best when former players are on a panel and someone asks about the key to winning.

“Run. The. Ball,” Saturday will say, as if this strategy could solve all of humanity’s problems.

I would recommend that Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell hire Saturday and have him stand next to him on the sideline when O’Connell is calling plays.

Related Coverage

This past offseason, the Vikings traded for power runner Jordan Mason, signed center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries, and spent their first-round draft pick on guard Donovan Jackson to add beef to their running game.

With young J.J. McCarthy and battered old Carson Wentz playing quarterback for the Vikings this season, certainly O’Connell would use all of that running-game power to control the ball, wear down opposing defenses and simplify the game for his quarterbacks.

Well, last year, the Vikings averaged 23 handoffs per game to running backs, yielding 96 yards.

This year, the Vikings are averaging 18 handoffs per game to running backs, yielding 80 yards per game.

The Vikings have won one game by a wide margin, their 48-10 victory over Cincinnati that included two defensive touchdowns. Remove that game, and the Vikings are averaging 17 running back carries for 69 yards.

On Sunday, in a 27-19 loss to Baltimore, the Vikings threw 42 passes, had five quarterback runs, and handed the ball to their running backs just 13 times for 72 yards.

O’Connell said again Monday that the Vikings’ frequent false-start penalties led to him calling more pass plays, because he was often facing first-and-15, but that doesn’t make sense. The backs were averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Three average carries Sunday would have yielded 16.5 yards and a first down, without the risks inherent in a McCarthy dropback.

The Vikings had four of their five starting offensive linemen healthy. Aaron Jones Sr. looks dynamic, Mason still looks powerful, and today they are both strangely well-rested.

What we’re seeing is a classic case of a talented offensive coach falling in love with his passing schemes and ignoring the obvious and hidden advantages of running the ball.

Wearing down opposing defenses. Controlling the ball and the clock. Reducing pressure on your quarterback. Slowing down the opposing pass rush. Protecting your young quarterback.

On Sunday, McCarthy wound up running the ball more times than Mason.

There were two play calls that defined O’Connell’s bad day.

  1. Late in the first quarter, the Vikings faced third-and-12 from their own 27-yard line. McCarthy threw left to Justin Jefferson, who threw it back to McCarthy. McCarthy gained 10 yards. McCarthy, who missed his rookie season with a knee injury and five games this year with a high ankle sprain, was asked to break enough tackles to gain 12 yards.
    1. Facing third-and-1 at the 50 in the third quarter, O’Connell called for a deep pass to Jefferson. Jefferson tripped, and the pass was intercepted. Isn’t this where all that money spent on a power back and bulky offensive linemen would have enabled you to have two tries at running for a first down?

      My advice: Before Sunday, hire Saturday.

      about the writer

      about the writer

      Jim Souhan

      Columnist

      Jim Souhan is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the paper since 1990, previously covering the Twins and Vikings.

      See Moreicon

      More from Vikings

      See More

      Vikings

      Vikings’ Greenard avoids long-term injury; Kelly nearing return

      card image
      Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

      Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard could play Sunday against the Bears, said Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, who added he’s “very encouraged” by center Ryan Kelly’s progress in the concussion protocol.

      Vikings

      Souhan: Here’s some advice for Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. Run. The. Ball.

      Staff headshot
      Jim Souhan
      card image

      Vikings

      O'Connell: “I would not change that call” on third-and-1 deep pass that was intercepted

      card image