Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner’s illegal hit on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was a learning experience

Dallas Turner said he’s still “understanding the rules of the NFL” and that there was “no malicious intent” behind his hit on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson that drew a roughing the passer penalty in the Vikings’ loss Sunday.
“Just playing fast, playing physical,” said Turner, the second-year Vikings linebacker. “Shoutout Lamar.”
On a first-and-10 with 10 seconds to go in the first half, Turner broke through the B gap, wrapped Jackson up around the waist and took him to the ground for a 10-yard loss that would have put the Ravens around the Vikings 35-yard line.
But what could have been a significant moment was erased due to a roughing the passer penalty, and Baltimore kicked a field goal before halftime.
“That’s a big play in the game,” said Andrew Van Ginkel, Turner’s fellow outside linebacker. “That’s the difference of probably over a 50-yard field goal. That’s not an easy kick. Something that we’re gonna learn from and hopefully prevent from happening again.”
The roughing the passer rule was updated in 2018 to prohibit a defender from landing on a quarterback, while he’s in the process of a throw, with most or all of his body weight. That’s the part of the rule specifically cited for Turner’s penalty.
The penalty was put in place the season after Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr hit Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, breaking Rodgers’ collarbone in what was a legal hit at the time.
“It’s a good rush,” defensive coordinator Brian Flores said of Turner’s penalty. “I thought it was aggressive, it was fast. It was everything you coach, but letter of the law, you can’t drop weight on the quarterback.