Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner’s illegal hit on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was a learning experience

Turner thought he had a sack, but he was penalized for roughing the passer. He says he’s “still understanding the rules of the NFL.”

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2025 at 1:07AM
Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner watches practice at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Thursday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Dallas Turner said he’s still “understanding the rules of the NFL” and that there was “no malicious intent” behind his hit on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson that drew a roughing the passer penalty in the Vikings’ loss Sunday.

“Just playing fast, playing physical,” said Turner, the second-year Vikings linebacker. “Shoutout Lamar.”

On a first-and-10 with 10 seconds to go in the first half, Turner broke through the B gap, wrapped Jackson up around the waist and took him to the ground for a 10-yard loss that would have put the Ravens around the Vikings 35-yard line.

But what could have been a significant moment was erased due to a roughing the passer penalty, and Baltimore kicked a field goal before halftime.

“That’s a big play in the game,” said Andrew Van Ginkel, Turner’s fellow outside linebacker. “That’s the difference of probably over a 50-yard field goal. That’s not an easy kick. Something that we’re gonna learn from and hopefully prevent from happening again.”

The roughing the passer rule was updated in 2018 to prohibit a defender from landing on a quarterback, while he’s in the process of a throw, with most or all of his body weight. That’s the part of the rule specifically cited for Turner’s penalty.

The penalty was put in place the season after Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr hit Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, breaking Rodgers’ collarbone in what was a legal hit at the time.

“It’s a good rush,” defensive coordinator Brian Flores said of Turner’s penalty. “I thought it was aggressive, it was fast. It was everything you coach, but letter of the law, you can’t drop weight on the quarterback.

“It’s something we’ve talked about, and as a young player, you hear it over and over again. Sometimes you have to go through the experience.”

Van Ginkel and linebacker Blake Cashman both acknowledged it can be difficult to not land on a quarterback in a non-penalty-drawing manner, especially with the speed of the game.

Cashman said trying to “put your hands out and show that you’re making an effort to not put all your body weight on him” can make all the difference.

Van Ginkel said he attempts to roll to the side as he brings a QB down out of an abundance of caution, noting that Lions linebacker Jack Campbell was penalized for a hit on the Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy where Campbell seemed to try and slow his momentum and only hit McCarthy with his chest as he brought him down.

“Even Campbell kind of put his hands out, and it’s iffy,” Van Ginkel said.

Van Ginkel called it “frustrating” that the Vikings had just seen an example of how fickle the penalty could be and still drew it against the Ravens.

Turner said he felt he tried to roll over on his hit on Jackson but added, “Your arms get wrapped up behind whoever you’re tackling. Stuff happens.” Turner did roll off Jackson, but not until Jackson had already been downed.

Turner was also penalized for roughing the passer for a hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Oct. 23. It was not quite the same scenario: In that instance, Turner hit Herbert late and seemed to thrust upward, colliding the top of his helmet with the side of Herbert’s.

He was fined $19,907 for a “launch” on Herbert. Turner was unclear whether he had been fined for the hit on Jackson. A league report on fines issued doesn’t release until the Saturday following the game.

He would be fined $23,186 for a second offense roughing the passer penalty.

Asked if he’d appealed the fine for the hit on Herbert, Turner said, “of course.”

“Everything gets appealed,” Turner said.

Injury updates

McCarthy was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after being limited Wednesday due to a hand injury suffered against the Ravens. His right throwing hand is bandaged this week.

Tackle Justin Skule (shoulder) was also back to full participation, and safety Theo Jackson (concussion) was marked full again. Only two players did not practice: outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who is day-to-day because of a shoulder injury suffered Sunday, and left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has often taken Thursdays off this season following his 2024 knee surgery.

Six players were limited: right guard Will Fries (calf), running back Aaron Jones Sr. (shoulder/toe), center Ryan Kelly (concussion), safety Josh Metellus (foot), tight end Josh Oliver (foot) and Van Ginkel (neck).

Kelly had his 21-day practice window opened as he returns from injured reserve after suffering his second concussion of the season in Week 4 against the Steelers. He was fitted with a new helmet and is using a guardian cap during practices.

about the writer

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

