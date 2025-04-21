Harrison Smith asked himself a series of questions as he made his decision about whether to return for a 14th season with the Vikings.
Do I think I can contribute at a high level?
Does the team still want me?
Is it still fun?
What are we chasing, and how realistic is it?
The veteran safety said his decision to continue his playing career was one he “struggled less with” this season than before the 2024 season. Smith signed a one-year, $11-million deal on March 12.
Smith has been a safety blanket of sorts through the infancy of head coach Kevin O’Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s tenures with the Vikings, a fact both have commented on throughout the offseason both before and after Smith made his decision.
“I joked with him, ‘You know, you’ve been a safety here as long as I’ve been a GM,’” Adofo-Mensah said Thursday. “He said, ‘Buddy, there’s gonna be a day where that’s not gonna happen.’ And I don’t look forward to that day, but he’s been such a great player here.”