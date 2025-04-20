From Apple Valley to the NFL: Bilhal Kone’s long football journey arrives at the draft

Bilhal Kone’s feet spell out his motivation.
Kone, the Western Michigan cornerback who first starred at Apple Valley High School, has written “Ball For Hamza” on his cleats throughout his winding journey to this week’s NFL draft. The Kone family mantra was established when his youngest brother, Hamza, was diagnosed with cancer before dying in 2016.
“Everybody wants to know about who he is when they see it on the shoes,” said Mohamed Kone, Bilhal’s older brother. “It just means more to us when we get on the court or the field. We’re not just representing us. We’re representing Hamza and our family.”
Memories of Hamza’s unbridled joy for sports continue to fuel both Kone brothers as they traverse the globe in their 11-year-old brother’s name. Bilhal worked his way onto NFL radars after starting off at an Iowa junior college. Mohamed won a basketball state title for Apple Valley and now plays professionally overseas.
“That’s my little rock,” Bilhal said of Hamza. “Doing everything for him. Every game, I have a prayer for him. My energy is still through him. … When I’m on the field, I feel him with me.”
Family has been a powerful source of inspiration for Bilhal, who was raised by his mother, Amy Camara, after she emigrated from Ivory Coast. Her work ethic, and Hamza’s memory, are among the reasons Bilhal didn’t give up on his childhood dream of playing in the NFL despite needing three college teams to get there.
“It helped me be who I am today,” he said. “Not going D-I right out of high school, going juco — that’s where you really learn your purpose and why you’re here.”
“I know I’m here for a reason,” he added. “I didn’t come here just to stop now.”