Souhan: J.J. McCarthy’s best is good enough for now for the Vikings

Never before had J.J. McCarthy thrown three touchdown passes — or zero interceptions — in an NFL game.
Never before had McCarthy posted a passer rating of 100 or better or completed more than 65% of his passes.
Never before had McCarthy won an NFL game easily, without resorting to improbable fourth-quarter heroics.
On Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, McCarthy played his best game as a pro, leading the Vikings to a 31-0 victory over Washington.
His final numbers: 16-for-23 for 163 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, a 69.6 completion percentage and a 129.2 passer rating.
You can downplay his performance because it came against a bad team, or because the game was virtually meaningless, or because McCarthy didn’t get the ball frequently to Justin Jefferson, or make big plays downfield.
Rationalizing his success Sunday would be a mistake. This was the breakthrough the Vikings have been waiting for all season.
McCarthy looked poised in the pocket. He ran effectively without exposing himself to destructive hits. He threw accurately, and with touch and timing, and read defenses quickly.