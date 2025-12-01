Takeaways: Vikings shut out in Seattle, losing to former QB Sam Darnold

SEATTLE – The Vikings have a fresh addition to their list of horrible days in Seattle.
Seven years after they were nearly blanked by the Seahawks in a Monday night game that led to the firing of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, the Vikings left Lumen Field without any points on Sunday, losing 26-0 to the Seahawks. It was the Vikings’ fourth consecutive loss.
It was the first time the Vikings have been shut out since a 34-0 loss to the Packers in 2007, as Max Brosmer became the first Vikings quarterback to throw four interceptions since Joshua Dobbs did it against the Bears in 2023.
Brosmer, the undrafted rookie from the Gophers making his first career start filling in for the injured J.J. McCarthy, completed 19 of his 30 passes for 126 yards.
Former Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who signed with Seattle in the offseason, was only 14-of-26 for 128 yards with no touchdowns.
Why it happened
The Vikings, again, were incapable of sustaining a drive on offense. The effort seems likely to extinguish calls for Brosmer to take over for McCarthy long term. The Vikings had six first downs in the game’s first 51 minutes, as Brosmer threw four interceptions and misfired on several other throws, and Aaron Jones Sr.’s fumble set up a Seahawks field goal. Their first successful run of the game came when Jordan Mason gained 11 yards in the fourth quarter, and they didn’t cross 20 minutes of possession until the midway point of the fourth, forcing their defense into an untenable situation.
What it means
At 4-8, the Vikings’ playoff hopes are all but dead. They will return home to face the Commanders next week, before road games against the Cowboys and Giants, but their season at this point is, again, about what they can get out of McCarthy when he returns from his concussion.
Play of the game
The Vikings sacked Darnold four times, including Andrew Van Ginkel’s second-quarter sack where he used a spin move to beat tight end AJ Barner and running back Zach Charbonnet. The play forced the Seahawks to settle for a Jason Myers field goal that gave them their first points.