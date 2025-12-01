Vikings

Takeaways: Vikings shut out in Seattle, losing to former QB Sam Darnold

Max Brosmer, in his first NFL start at quarterback, threw four interceptions as the Vikings were held scoreless for the first time since 2007.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 1, 2025 at 12:18AM
Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer throws underhanded as he was evading a sack in the backfield on fourth-and-1 from the 4-yard line in the second quarter Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The toss was intercepted by Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (not pictured) and returned for a TD. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

SEATTLE – The Vikings have a fresh addition to their list of horrible days in Seattle.

Seven years after they were nearly blanked by the Seahawks in a Monday night game that led to the firing of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, the Vikings left Lumen Field without any points on Sunday, losing 26-0 to the Seahawks. It was the Vikings’ fourth consecutive loss.

It was the first time the Vikings have been shut out since a 34-0 loss to the Packers in 2007, as Max Brosmer became the first Vikings quarterback to throw four interceptions since Joshua Dobbs did it against the Bears in 2023.

Brosmer, the undrafted rookie from the Gophers making his first career start filling in for the injured J.J. McCarthy, completed 19 of his 30 passes for 126 yards.

Former Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who signed with Seattle in the offseason, was only 14-of-26 for 128 yards with no touchdowns.

Why it happened

The Vikings, again, were incapable of sustaining a drive on offense. The effort seems likely to extinguish calls for Brosmer to take over for McCarthy long term. The Vikings had six first downs in the game’s first 51 minutes, as Brosmer threw four interceptions and misfired on several other throws, and Aaron Jones Sr.’s fumble set up a Seahawks field goal. Their first successful run of the game came when Jordan Mason gained 11 yards in the fourth quarter, and they didn’t cross 20 minutes of possession until the midway point of the fourth, forcing their defense into an untenable situation.

What it means

At 4-8, the Vikings’ playoff hopes are all but dead. They will return home to face the Commanders next week, before road games against the Cowboys and Giants, but their season at this point is, again, about what they can get out of McCarthy when he returns from his concussion.

Play of the game

The Vikings sacked Darnold four times, including Andrew Van Ginkel’s second-quarter sack where he used a spin move to beat tight end AJ Barner and running back Zach Charbonnet. The play forced the Seahawks to settle for a Jason Myers field goal that gave them their first points.

ADVERTISEMENT
View post on X

Turning point

The Vikings had a chance to take the lead in the second quarter after Dallas Turner’s strip sack of Darnold gave them the ball at the Seattle 13. On a fourth-and-1 from the 4, the Vikings opted to go for it rather than kick a tying field goal. O’Connell called a play-action pass that had Brosmer rolling to his right as DeMarcus Lawrence chased him down. With Lawrence grabbing Brosmer’s left arm, the quarterback submarined a pass toward Josh Oliver, but linebacker Ernest Jones IV intercepted it and rolled into the end zone, for a touchdown that made it 10-0 Seahawks. The Seattle offense didn’t score a TD until the fourth quarter.

View post on X

Up next

Dec. 7 vs. Washington, noon (Fox)

The Vikings (4-8) come home to face the Commanders (3-8) in a matchup of two 2024 playoff teams whose seasons have crumbled. Washington, which reached the NFC Championship Game last season, plays Denver on Sunday night.

Related Coverage

Season results

Sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter to get exclusive analysis in your inbox every Friday and complete coverage of every game. Send your Vikings questions to accessvikings@startribune.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Takeaways: Vikings shut out in Seattle, losing to former QB Sam Darnold

card image
Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Max Brosmer, in his first NFL start at quarterback, threw four interceptions as the Vikings were held scoreless for the first time since 2007.

Vikings

Recap: How Vikings, with Brosmer at QB, fizzled again in 26-0 loss to Seattle

card image

Vikings

Neal: The Vikings need to give Max Brosmer a real shot beginning Sunday in Seattle

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image