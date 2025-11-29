In Seattle, Sam Darnold takes the next step in his hero’s journey

RENTON, WASH. — Sam Darnold’s first comments the week of his reunion with the Vikings are a microcosm of his past nine months.
“New setting,” the now-Seahawks quarterback remarked before beginning his weekly news conference Friday afternoon. “New scenery for me.”
The irony, too, as he spoke against a backdrop along the indoor practice field at Virginia Mason Athletic Center, is that it’s a near-identical setup to when he’d speak Wednesdays at TCO Performance Center last season as the Vikings’ starter.
“I’m very, very grateful for the time I spent there, all the people that I created relationships with … but I am very excited to be here," Darnold said when asked about his time with the Vikings.
Seven years and five teams since he was drafted No. 3 overall in 2018 by the Jets, Darnold has found a home in Seattle for at least the next few years after signing a three-year, $100.5-million deal with the Seahawks in March as the Vikings committed to quarterback J.J. McCarthy taking the reins in 2025.
Darnold’s early career story is the type the Vikings are trying to avoid with McCarthy — who won’t play Sunday after spending the week in the concussion protocol — and is an example of Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s oft-recited mantra about organizations failing young quarterbacks before quarterbacks fail them.
“He just needed the right place, the right fit, the right opportunity,” Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Tuesday. “Sometimes players aren’t the player that they end up being. It’s not a knock on the Jets when he first went in the league. I don’t know that he was that player then. Players learn lessons in this league. They grow, they mature if given an opportunity to stick around. Some of them just need a little bit more time.”
In Seattle, Darnold, 28, seems on the verge of completing his hero’s journey that started as a promising prospect out of the University of Southern California with the Jets. His rebirth occurred somewhere between Carolina and San Francisco after he turned from a heralded young quarterback into a backup.