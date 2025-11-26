Vikings

Analysis: Vikings Nation needs to stay patient with J.J. McCarthy

Ask Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield and Peyton Manning whether final judgment should be rendered on McCarthy after only six career games.

Columnist Icon

By Mark Craig

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2025 at 11:00AM
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has struggled badly at times this season, but patience is needed because it's so early in his NFL career. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

If you’re among the few humans left with the patience to read these words, please reduce them to a catchy video soundbite and share with the others in Vikings Nation.

This is a tale about some young quarterbacks who were gosh-awful through six games of NFL careers that began as first-round draft picks.

The first fella was terrible. In his sixth game, he threw five interceptions and posted a 42.2 passer rating as his record fell to 1-5 with a 53.7 completion percentage, five touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

His name: Matthew Stafford.

This next guy was even worse. In his sixth game, he completed 48.8% of his passes as his record fell to 1-5 with six touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

His name: Peyton Manning.

We could go on.

We could mention how Drake Maye started 2-4 while completing 57.5% of his passes with New England last year. We could mention that Baker Mayfield started 1-5 while completing 58.7% of his passes with Cleveland in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

None of this is meant to say the Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy will be the MVP front-runner when he’s 37, like Stafford. Or win five MVPs and stroll into the Hall of Fame, like Manning. Or start next season 10-2 while completing a league-best 71% of his passes on a team that sits atop its conference, like Maye is doing in Year 2 with New England.

It is, however, meant to somehow influence Vikings Nation and national media folks to CALM THE HECK DOWN! Just a whiff of something resembling a hint of patience would be a good start.

McCarthy is 2-4. He’s a 54.1% passer. He has thrown six touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. His passer rating is 57.9.

Related Coverage

He has not been good. And now he’s in the concussion protocol and unlikely to play Sunday at Seattle.

But…

Six games, people. SIX.

So, to answer the ridiculous but predictably uber-impatient NFL question of the week, no, the Vikings shouldn’t move on from McCarthy. Not now or next week if undrafted rookie Max Brosmer somehow helps upset Sam Darnold and the Seahawks.

Good Lord.

Franchise-altering decisions were made with McCarthy as the focal point. More will follow. Brosmer? Sorry, Max, but please. In this movie, your name comes at the end of the credits as “third quarterback to appear.”

Granted, McCarthy’s sixth game included a second half in which the Vikings posted 4 yards while holding the ball for 8½ minutes in a stinker at Green Bay. But still…

Six games. SIX.

Quarterback is a different animal. Understood. But can’t some of the oxygen spent on destroying McCarthy since the second half of the Packers game be spread to, among others…

  • Left tackle Christian Darrisaw looking like T.J. Clemmings against Micah Parsons?
    • Center Ryan Kelly looking like Garrett Bradbury getting run over by Parsons?
      • Brian O’Neill not looking like the top-three right tackle he was a year ago, especially on that fourth-and-1 tackle for a loss in the red zone?
        • Adam Thielen dropping a pass?
          • Blake Cashman getting run over by a backup running back while in great position in the gap on first-and-goal from the 1?
            • Josh Metellus handing the Packers their first touchdown with a 24-yard pass interference penalty?
              • Myles Price not getting the heck away from a punted ball he chose not to field?

                Yes, one is well aware that there are other tales about young quarterbacks who were gosh-awful through six games and never turned it around.

                Like McCarthy, Josh Rosen was a 10th overall pick (2018) who started 2-4. The Arizona Cardinals gave up on him after 13 games (3-10) to select Kyler Murray No. 1 overall the next spring en route to paying him a now-franchise-choking $46.1 million a year.

                Does anyone believe the Cardinals hold the blueprint for success at making quarterback decisions?

                Ryan Leaf started 2-4 with one touchdown pass and 12 interceptions as the second overall pick in 1998. He lasted three years, went 4-14 with the Chargers, 0-3 with the Dolphins and become synonymous with draft busts.

                Christian Ponder started 1-5 as the 12th overall pick of the Vikings in 2011. Believe it or not, he had a higher completion percentage (56.3) than McCarthy. The Vikings gave up on him completely after four years and 36 games (14-21-1).

                Could McCarthy end up following the paths of Rosen, Leaf or Ponder? Possibly.

                But McCarthy has a more stable franchise than Rosen had, better coaching than Ponder had (we should try to remember what Kevin O’Connell did for Darnold’s career and bank account just last season) and appears to be infinitely more mature than Leaf was as a player or rich, young person off the field.

                Where McCarthy goes from here is anyone’s guess. But, for gosh sakes, he’s six games into his journey.

                Patience, people.

                And if you fail at practicing some sort of patience, go ask the QB-starved Browns, Jets and Giants — combined record: 7-27 — if they wish they had been more patient with their former first-round draft picks Mayfield, Darnold and Daniel Jones — combined record: 22-11.

                about the writer

                about the writer

                Mark Craig

                Sports reporter

                Mark Craig has covered the NFL nearly every year since Brett Favre was a rookie back in 1991. A sports writer since 1987, he is covering his 30th NFL season out of 37 years with the Canton (Ohio) Repository (1987-99) and the Star Tribune (1999-present).

                See Moreicon

                More from Vikings

                See More

                Vikings

                Analysis: Patience is needed for Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

                Staff headshot
                Mark Craig
                card image
                Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune

                Ask Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield and Peyton Manning whether final judgment should be rendered on McCarthy after only six career NFL games.

                Vikings

                Familiarity reigns supreme in Brian Flores vs. Sam Darnold matchup

                card image

                Sports

                RandBall: What if Max Brosmer plays well for the Vikings on Sunday?

                Staff headshot
                Michael Rand
                card image