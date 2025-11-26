If you’re among the few humans left with the patience to read these words, please reduce them to a catchy video soundbite and share with the others in Vikings Nation.
This is a tale about some young quarterbacks who were gosh-awful through six games of NFL careers that began as first-round draft picks.
The first fella was terrible. In his sixth game, he threw five interceptions and posted a 42.2 passer rating as his record fell to 1-5 with a 53.7 completion percentage, five touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.
His name: Matthew Stafford.
This next guy was even worse. In his sixth game, he completed 48.8% of his passes as his record fell to 1-5 with six touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.
His name: Peyton Manning.
We could go on.
We could mention how Drake Maye started 2-4 while completing 57.5% of his passes with New England last year. We could mention that Baker Mayfield started 1-5 while completing 58.7% of his passes with Cleveland in 2018.