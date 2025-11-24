Scoggins: How’d the Vikings get here? It started with a bad plan.

Training camp began with a nebulous but optimistically sounding concept. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah noted the organization devoted its offseason to “building the idea of the 2025 Vikings.”
What has become clear is that the brain trust miscalculated the pairing of an unproven quarterback with an expensive, veteran roster that, in theory, was constructed to contend immediately coming off a 14-win season.
At 4-7 after Sunday’s deflating 23-6 loss in Green Bay, the Vikings carry a 1% probability of making the postseason, according to NFL.com’s playoff simulator.
This cannot be a scenario the Wilf family ownership envisioned when agreeing to spend more than $300 million in free agency to bolster the infrastructure around J.J. McCarthy.
The owners might want answers as to why the plan went sideways.
McCarthy is regressing as a first-year NFL starting quarterback and is now in the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms after the Packers game. His performance in the second half Sunday looked hopeless. The game continues to move at warp speed for him, leaving him indecisive in the pocket and overmatched in trying to operate a functional offense.
Six games is not enough time to declare a verdict on his career, but the results and optics so far support the notion that he needed more developmental time.
Coach Kevin O’Connell spent the past month publicly discussing McCarthy’s mechanics and fundamentals in depth. The incessant focus on that area gave the impression that work being conducted daily was almost rudimentary in nature. McCarthy described the process of retraining his mechanics to fit O’Connell’s system as “rewiring neurological pathways.”