That’s just not realistic, especially for this Vikings team, which is proving to be unreliable and undisciplined in all phases. On Sunday, the highly compensated offensive line finally played together for the first time, then promptly lost its matchup decisively and encountered more injuries.
The dream scenario for O’Connell is to grab a lead, run the ball effectively, chew up time of possession, play stout defense and, thus, minimize what he calls the “variance of a young quarterback.”
The loss reiterated what happens when that wish list doesn’t materialize. Punt returner Myles Price gifted the Packers a touchdown with an avoidable gaffe that resulted in a fumble inside the 10-yard line. O’Connell called it a “catastrophic turnover.”
Because a 10-6 deficit grew to 17-6, and the young quarterback is ill-equipped to overcome adverse circumstances. Things just snowball if McCarthy is needed to pull the team out of a jam.
O’Connell made a point not to heap criticism on McCarthy when asked if his team can win with this level of performance from the quarterback.