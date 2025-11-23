Vikings

Scoggins: Vikings have plenty of mixed metaphors, but few quick fixes, for J.J. McCarthy

A society, and a fanbase, seeking instant gratification doesn’t mix well with a young Vikings quarterback who requires a lot of work.

Columnist Icon

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 23, 2025 at 11:00AM
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, left, and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips watch quarterback J.J. McCarthy warm up Nov. 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The head coach likened his quarterback’s development to concrete drying. The quarterback described the process of being taught a new way of playing the position as “rewiring neurological pathways,” but that he feels like it’s a “cork about to come off a bottle.”

More succinctly, this is not going well.

J.J. McCarthy is completing only slightly more than half of his passes. He has thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes. He has the highest “bad throw” percentage in the league (24.8%), according to Pro Football Reference.

He’s also 22 years old and set to make his sixth NFL start Sunday in Green Bay.

The consternation being expressed over the start of McCarthy’s career is the byproduct of an incompatible combination of a TikTok society that demands instant gratification, an organization and fan base that are starved for a homegrown franchise quarterback, a head coach hailed as a whispering QB guru, visions of Drake Maye and a young quarterback who requires a lot of work.

Those ingredients don’t mix well.

Clearly, this is not what the Vikings leadership envisioned when constructing a roster of expensive veteran free agents motivated to contend this season. Ten games in, the Vikings sit in last place in the division while McCarthy’s mechanics and fundamentals have become the focus — or obsession — of every single interview session.

As difficult as this might be to accept, two things can be correct simultaneously: McCarthy’s struggles with accuracy are alarming, and he should be afforded time and patience longer than a handful of games before rendering a verdict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing pains are inevitable with young quarterbacks, but this case feels different for different reasons. McCarthy has been wildly inaccurate, and the incessant conversation about his mechanics creates the impression that he needs more than just tweaks to become a reliable passer.

I can’t recall another situation in which an athlete’s fundamentals have been discussed, dissected and scrutinized to the degree that is happening with McCarthy after each performance. I can hear Kevin O’Connell’s words in my sleep by now: Eyes and feet, base and balance, posture.

O’Connell earned his whisperer nickname by helping veteran quarterbacks improve or rehabilitate their careers. McCarthy was an unknown, a blank slate. Totally different challenge.

Related Coverage

This experiment was never going to be as simple as plug-and-play, though one wonders if even O’Connell miscalculated McCarthy’s preparedness based on what we’re hearing about his mechanics.

McCarthy acknowledged that he essentially had to re-train how he plays the position. O’Connell’s system is different than what he was taught at Michigan and earlier stops, creating an elongated learning curve. Even so, it’s hard to grasp how his mechanics get so out of whack.

“You’re rewiring neurological pathways and that’s not something that happens overnight,” McCarthy said. “So just understanding and giving myself that grace. That patience that I might not have it today, but it’s something I’m going to continue to strive [for] day after day, rep after rep and get to the place where we all want me to be.”

McCarthy comes across as a player consumed by the work and the process of problem solving. His struggles are not a product of indifference to tasks. He sounds intensely passionate about his job. Heck, he admitted to working on his dropbacks when he takes his dogs outside to potty.

He looked overwhelmed in the loss the Bears last week until the final drive. The game still seems to be moving at warp speed as he deciphers coverages and blitzes while making sure his fundamentals are properly aligned. He probably has a gazillion things swirling around his head when he steps onto the field.

The season began with so much hope because of what McCarthy represented. The idea that he can become that elusive franchise quarterback. The only way to determine if that vision will become a reality someday is to let him navigate this path, good and bad moments.

Benching him is not the answer. What would that accomplish? Nothing. Watching from the sidelines is not going to improve his accuracy.

McCarthy has played five games. Much of that sample size has been a struggle. As O’Connell indicated, it’s time to start showing more consistency. McCarthy needs a stellar performance to lower the temperature and put a moratorium on discussion about his mechanics.

Nobody truly knows what it will look like when the cement dries. We might think we know based upon initial impressions, but a modicum of patience is necessary. Just as long as the cork comes out of the bottle at some point and those neurological pathways get successfully rewired.

about the writer

about the writer

Chip Scoggins

Columnist

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Live: Vikings head to Lambeau Field for season’s first game against the Packers

card image
Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Vikings and quarterback J.J. McCarthy try to get back on track Sunday in Green Bay at noon on Fox.

Vikings

Scoggins: Vikings have plenty of mixed metaphors, but few quick fixes, for J.J. McCarthy

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image

Vikings

Vikings center thought about retiring. Here's why he's playing on.

card image