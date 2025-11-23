Scoggins: Vikings have plenty of mixed metaphors, but few quick fixes, for J.J. McCarthy

The head coach likened his quarterback’s development to concrete drying. The quarterback described the process of being taught a new way of playing the position as “rewiring neurological pathways,” but that he feels like it’s a “cork about to come off a bottle.”
More succinctly, this is not going well.
J.J. McCarthy is completing only slightly more than half of his passes. He has thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes. He has the highest “bad throw” percentage in the league (24.8%), according to Pro Football Reference.
He’s also 22 years old and set to make his sixth NFL start Sunday in Green Bay.
The consternation being expressed over the start of McCarthy’s career is the byproduct of an incompatible combination of a TikTok society that demands instant gratification, an organization and fan base that are starved for a homegrown franchise quarterback, a head coach hailed as a whispering QB guru, visions of Drake Maye and a young quarterback who requires a lot of work.
Those ingredients don’t mix well.
Clearly, this is not what the Vikings leadership envisioned when constructing a roster of expensive veteran free agents motivated to contend this season. Ten games in, the Vikings sit in last place in the division while McCarthy’s mechanics and fundamentals have become the focus — or obsession — of every single interview session.
As difficult as this might be to accept, two things can be correct simultaneously: McCarthy’s struggles with accuracy are alarming, and he should be afforded time and patience longer than a handful of games before rendering a verdict.