Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is ‘rewiring neurological pathways’ in his adjustment to NFL

J.J. McCarthy said Wednesday that he’s trying to fit in little reps everywhere, even taking 10 dropbacks every time he lets his dogs out in the yard.
It’s a small part of the extra, outside work for the 22-year-old Vikings quarterback after his fifth career start, a loss to the Chicago Bears in which he completed only 50% of his pass attempts and threw two interceptions, bringing his season total to eight.
“Coming up on his sixth start now, I think we’re all just looking for continued evidence of the growth,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said during an appearance Tuesday on KFAN Radio. “We gotta start seeing the cement dry on some of the things we’ve really worked hard to make football habits for him from a fundamentals and technique standpoint.”
McCarthy pointed to his injuries — his 2024 season-ending knee injury and this year’s high ankle sprain that sidelined him five games — as having taken away valuable time to create repetition and find consistency within O’Connell’s system.
He said Wednesday that the way O’Connell and the Vikings are teaching him quarterback is “very new” and “very different” from the way he had been taught previously, though he did say that wasn’t unexpected in making the jump to the NFL.
Still: “It’s really hard,” McCarthy said. “You’re rewiring neurological pathways, and that’s not something that happens overnight.”
McCarthy’s teammates understand: Running back Aaron Jones Sr., who worked with Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love his first season as starter, repeated Wednesday that he views part of his job being to take pressure off a young QB. Wide receiver Adam Thielen spoke Monday about “trusting the system” and how he saw Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young develop over his first two seasons.
And wide receiver Justin Jefferson repeatedly has said he will do whatever it takes to keep building rapport with McCarthy.