Analysis: Batted passes and drops point to problems with J.J. McCarthy’s mechanics

For the first time in his NFL career Sunday, J.J. McCarthy played an entire game without being sacked. He was the first Vikings QB to do so since Oct. 23, 2023, when Kirk Cousins made his last start at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In each game since that surprising Monday night win over the 49ers that seemed to turn around the Vikings’ 2023 season, the team had allowed at least one sack. That streak ended Sunday, when the Vikings kept McCarthy from being sacked the entire game and the Bears pressured him on just nine of his 32 dropbacks. But Chicago’s pass rushers became the latest to affect McCarthy another way: by getting their hands up.
The Bears batted two of McCarthy’s passes in their 19-17 win, with Tremaine Edmunds getting a piece of a third-and-8 throw that landed between T.J. Hockenson and Justin Jefferson midway through the fourth quarter, before Montez Sweat tipped the quarterback’s third-down throw for Aaron Jones Sr. before the two-minute warning.
McCarthy has eight batted or tipped passes among his 140 attempts this season, according to Pro Football Focus. It puts him eighth in the NFL, just one behind Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown 361 passes this year.
In terms of frequency, there’s no quarterback who’s had his passes deflected more. Among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts, McCarthy’s 5.7% rate of batted or tipped passes is the highest in the NFL. Just last week against the Ravens, he had five of his 42 passes batted or tipped.
Asked Monday to identify the cause of the batted passes, coach Kevin O’Connell pointed to two familiar themes: McCarthy’s pocket mechanics, and the tactics opposing defenses are using against the young quarterback.
“I think last week was a product of a few downs where some of the big guys from Baltimore, that was their role on the play was to block some shots,” O’Connell said. “But then, there was also some times where I think we’re moving pretty aggressively, churning up, eating up some space and the friendliness of the pocket. We’ve got to continue to find that balance and that posture and then maintain it without chewing up too much grass.”
O’Connell has talked about McCarthy running into trouble when he steps a little too far forward in the pocket and puts himself in close proximity to defensive linemen. The quarterback’s tendency to throw line drives is no secret either, and it’s here where McCarthy’s throwing trajectory could leave him susceptible to batted passes. Even if linemen aren’t able to pressure him, they can still affect a play by knocking down a throw, changing its trajectory or turning it into the kind of wobbling interception target the Vikings often snagged last year.