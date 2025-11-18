Analysis: Batted passes and drops point to problems with J.J. McCarthy’s mechanics

“I thought there are some plays where he’s making it hard on himself. I think that’s probably the most frustrating part for him,” O’Connell said. “It’s talked about and repped and practiced at length, and then in those moments, in his fifth start, it’s just the variance to it. It’s causing his job to be more difficult than it needs to be. And he’s wildly capable of making the throws that present themselves. There were some good throws in there as well. Some throws there late [in the game] that, even after what had been a frustrating day for him, his ability to still respond and move the team late to get a lead, he’s made of the right stuff. He’s going to keep working at it.”