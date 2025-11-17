Five extra points: Vikings coverage blunder led to Bears’ ‘soul-crushing’ kick return

Coach Kevin O’Connell described the changes he had to make to McCarthy’s cadence after the Ravens game: “We were on a smooth, quick cadence, which in a lot of ways is essentially walking up to the line of scrimmage and saying, ‘set-hut’ — not to give all of our information out there,” he said. “It looked like we were navigating our way through the day without any of them after the work that we put in. So that one was very frustrating.”