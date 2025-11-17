Five extra points: Vikings coverage blunder led to Bears’ ‘soul-crushing’ kick return

1. Vikings botch last kick coverage
The massive special teams breakdown that handed Bears All-Pro Devin Duvernay a 56-yard kickoff return to set up Chicago’s walk-off 48-yard field goal in Sunday’s 19-17 Vikings loss is something Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels had been warning his players about.
“All week, we talked about Duvernay catching the ball in that corner [to the right] and going to the wide side of the field [on the left],” said special-teamer Tavierre Thomas, the widest defender to the left of the kick-coverage formation. “All I can say is guys got to do their job and trust the coaching.”
Three Vikings — Ivan Pace Jr. and rookies Austin Keys and Tai Felton — abandoned their lanes on the far left side of the front line and over-pursued to the right as Duvernay cut hard the other way and slipped through a big gap between rookie Tyler Batty to the inside and Thomas to the outside.
“There’s supposed to be two guys between me and Tavierre,” Batty said. “We just need everyone staying in their lanes and netting the field the way we should.”
Eric Wilson did a nice job chasing Duvernay down at the Vikings’ 40, but it didn’t matter with 42 seconds left and the Bears already in field goal range.
“That return,” said linebacker Blake Cashman, “was soul-crushing.”
2. Bears change run looks, surprise Vikings
Bears coach Ben Johnson made changes to his No. 3-ranked running attack that surprised the Vikings and contributed to Chicago’s only touchdown drive consisting of 11 runs in 15 plays that covered 74 yards, consumed 8:25 of the second quarter and put the Bears ahead 7-3. Cashman said Johnson showed new counter plays out of big personnel groupings and also had more runs to the weak side.
“They were doing things that went against our rules, getting us moving one way and going the other,” Cashman said.