Five extra points: Vikings coverage blunder led to Bears’ ‘soul-crushing’ kick return

Special teams coach Matt Daniels knew what was coming from Devin Duvernay. The Vikings still couldn’t stop it at a crucial moment of their 19-17 loss.

By Mark Craig

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 17, 2025 at 2:59PM
Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Duvernay (12) returns a kickoff 56 yards as he is chased by Vikings kicker Will Reichard (16) and linebacker Eric Wilson (55) late in the fourth quarter Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1. Vikings botch last kick coverage

The massive special teams breakdown that handed Bears All-Pro Devin Duvernay a 56-yard kickoff return to set up Chicago’s walk-off 48-yard field goal in Sunday’s 19-17 Vikings loss is something Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels had been warning his players about.

“All week, we talked about Duvernay catching the ball in that corner [to the right] and going to the wide side of the field [on the left],” said special-teamer Tavierre Thomas, the widest defender to the left of the kick-coverage formation. “All I can say is guys got to do their job and trust the coaching.”

Three Vikings — Ivan Pace Jr. and rookies Austin Keys and Tai Felton — abandoned their lanes on the far left side of the front line and over-pursued to the right as Duvernay cut hard the other way and slipped through a big gap between rookie Tyler Batty to the inside and Thomas to the outside.

“There’s supposed to be two guys between me and Tavierre,” Batty said. “We just need everyone staying in their lanes and netting the field the way we should.”

Eric Wilson did a nice job chasing Duvernay down at the Vikings’ 40, but it didn’t matter with 42 seconds left and the Bears already in field goal range.

“That return,” said linebacker Blake Cashman, “was soul-crushing.”

Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) is brought down by Vikings safety Jay Ward (24) and linebacker Blake Cashman (51) in the second quarter Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

2. Bears change run looks, surprise Vikings

Bears coach Ben Johnson made changes to his No. 3-ranked running attack that surprised the Vikings and contributed to Chicago’s only touchdown drive consisting of 11 runs in 15 plays that covered 74 yards, consumed 8:25 of the second quarter and put the Bears ahead 7-3. Cashman said Johnson showed new counter plays out of big personnel groupings and also had more runs to the weak side.

“They were doing things that went against our rules, getting us moving one way and going the other,” Cashman said.

After two three-and-outs and another punt, the Bears opened with Caleb Williams scrambling for 7 yards. The Bears then ran 10 more times on that possession, picking up five first downs and a 1-yard touchdown by rookie Kyle Monangai.

“Too many leaky yards,” Cashman said. “Runs that should have been for two yards were going for five, six.”

The Bears converted three third downs on the drive, all via the run. D.J. Moore had a 3-yard run on third-and-3, Williams had a 3-yard sneak on third-and-1, and Monangai had a 6-yard run on third-and-4 from the Vikings’ 7.

“I’m proud that the run defense improved after that,” Cashman said. “But that was one frustrating drive.”

Bears safety Kevin Byard III, left, grabs the first of two Chicago interceptions in the second quarter on this pass intended for Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

3. Defense can’t point fingers at McCarthy

I’d like to say J.J. McCarthy looked like Christian Ponder. But that might not be fair to Ponder at this point. Another 16 incompletions in 32 attempts dropped McCarthy’s completion percentage to 52.9. Ponder’s was 54.3 his rookie season in 2011. However bad McCarthy was, the defense can’t or shouldn’t point fingers. Cashman didn’t when asked if the defense played well enough to win.

“Short answer, no,” Cashman said. “I would like to see us start taking the ball away. I know offenses are coming out big and running on us and not putting the ball in harm’s way a whole lot, but by any means necessary we need to create takeaways.”

The Vikings lost the turnover battle (2-0) for the sixth time this season. For the fifth time, they didn’t have a takeaway. The team that led the NFL with 24 interceptions a year ago came into Week 11 ranked 28th with three picks. The Vikings’ nine takeaways — five of which came in one game — ranked 22nd heading into Week 11. Williams wasn’t exactly stellar for the Bears with 16 incompletions himself, but he was supported by two interceptions — the Bears’ league-leading 21st and 22nd takeaways.

Watch the postgame Access Vikings:

4. Lone false start did hurt Vikings

The good news is the Vikings had only two penalties for 15 yards a week after having 13 for 102 yards, including eight false starts in a home loss to Baltimore. The bad news is they still had a damaging false start, called on left tackle Christian Darrisaw on third-and-2 during the Vikings’ first drive of the second half. One of McCarthy’s worst throws of the day — and that’s saying something — came one snap later when the jittery young QB threw maybe 20 feet high on a short out route to Justin Jefferson to force a punt while trailing 13-3.

Coach Kevin O’Connell described the changes he had to make to McCarthy’s cadence after the Ravens game: “We were on a smooth, quick cadence, which in a lot of ways is essentially walking up to the line of scrimmage and saying, ‘set-hut’ — not to give all of our information out there,” he said. “It looked like we were navigating our way through the day without any of them after the work that we put in. So that one was very frustrating.”

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams directs his offense in the third quarter against the Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

5. Bears control third-down battle

Williams didn’t have to be a hero on third down because 11 of Chicago’s 18 third downs were third-and-5 or shorter. Chicago ran the ball for five of its seven conversions, and each one came on third-and-4 or shorter. Williams converted one on a 3-yard sneak but otherwise was only 3-of-9 for 38 yards and only two conversions on third down. He did, however, convert on third-and-13 with a 16-yard slant against pressure to Luther Burden III and on third-and-14 with a 25-yard blitz-beater to tight end Colston Loveland.

The pass to Burden set up a field goal and a 13-point lead. The pass to Loveland came from the Chicago 15 and helped flip the field. The play to Loveland also illustrated the difficulties involved in blitzing Williams, who’s elusive and good at wild off-script playmaking. Cashman was part of the pressure package on that play, but couldn’t go full tilt because he spent a big part of the day spying Williams.

Mark Craig

Sports reporter

Mark Craig has covered the NFL nearly every year since Brett Favre was a rookie back in 1991. A sports writer since 1987, he is covering his 30th NFL season out of 37 years with the Canton (Ohio) Repository (1987-99) and the Star Tribune (1999-present).

