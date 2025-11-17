Scoggins: This J.J. McCarthy performance might have been the most alarming of all

J.J. McCarthy uncorked a wildly inaccurate pass in what became a series of them Sunday and immediately put both hands on his helmet in the universal sign of frustration. As boos reverberated inside U.S. Bank Stadium, the young Vikings quarterback sprinted off the field to the sideline.
That singular moment — an off-target pass to Justin Jefferson, followed by McCarthy’s exasperated reaction — told the story of a 19-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
“I just can’t miss those,” McCarthy said afterward. “This league is too hard. There were three or five decisions, plays, that I want back more than anything. That’s one of them.”
Outside of a desperation drive that produced a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, McCarthy’s passing resembled a teenager just learning to drive. He threw the ball all over the place.
His misfires to open receivers were an alarming sight that left McCarthy visibly frustrated in his postgame news conference.
He completed only 16 of 32 passes for 150 yards with two interceptions and a 47.7 passer rating.
“I need to be better in doing my job at a higher level,” he said.
It is reasonable to expect growing pains and tough moments with a first-year starting quarterback. Bad games happen.